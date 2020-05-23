Media Streaming Devices Market Overview, Experiments, Evolution, Manufacturers and Forecast until 2027

Market Overview:

Media streaming devices are connected, unmanaged devices whose primary purpose is to receive on-demand content via the Internet and display it on a television screen. Demand for media streaming devices originally derived from cord-cutters looking for convenient, cost-effective ways to access entertainment content with a lean back experience. Media streaming device shipments worldwide sold well over the last 4-5 years due to an expansion of streaming entertainment services with growing content libraries, new, yearly product introductions with upgraded capabilities, and because of discontent with advertising on broadcast television and dissatisfaction at the increasing faster-than-inflation costs of cable and satellite pay television. Global media streaming devices marketwas valued, in 2017 USD XX million and in 2027 is expected to reach at USD XX million with growing CAGR of XX%.

Market Dynamics:

The ongoing technological development of streaming devices has led to gradual replacement of CDs and DVDs, which were previously used for education or entertainment. The convenience of storing or live-streaming content on various types of media devices has garnered a wide consumer base in recent years. Furthermore, the wide availability of internet that enables streaming of content has also propelled market growth in recent years. The report also suggests that introduction of content streaming websites such as Netflix and YouTube has also prompted several end users to invest in streaming devices such as smart TVs, gaming consoles, and media streamers.

Market Players:

Media streaming device adoption be influenced by underlying entertainment streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu, and ecosystems like Amazon Prime, Apple iTunes, the Google Play Store, and Roku’s Fandango Now.

Get Access to sample pages @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3321

Market Segmentation:

The media streaming devices market is segmented into type, end user, application, and region. On the basis of end user the market is classified into residential and commercial segments. On the basis of application the market is segmented into Gaming, Real-time Environment, Social Networking, E-Learning and Web Browsing. On the basis of type the market is classified into Media Streamers, Game Consoles and Smart TV’s.Further, on the basis of region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to rapid penetration of high-speed Internet and entertainment industry.

Market segmented based on type:

– Game Consoles

– Media Streamers

• Streaming Box/Media Player

• Plug-in USB Sticks/ Streaming Sticks

– Smart TV’s

Market segmented based on application:

– Gaming

– Real-time Environment

– Social Networking

– E-Learning

– Web Browsing

Market segmented based on application:

– Commercial

– Residential

Market segmented based on region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA