Digital Out of Home Market Growth Declines, However COVID-19 Pandemic May Bring Back Demand in Long Term
Digital out of home or DOOH refers to digital media displayed in outdoors that is accessible to the public and used for advertising and marketing purposes. It is displayed via electronic displays in a variety of formats, excluding radio and TV advertising. It consists of digital billboards, out of home (OOH) displays, digital signages, LEDs, and screen technologies.
The digital out of home market is classified into retail; healthcare; hospitality; entertainment; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); education; transportation; and others, on the basis of end user. The healthcare category is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period.
The advertising industry has shifted its focus from traditional media platforms to online and digital advertising, considering its potential and advantages it could offer. Marketing and advertising have become key factors for the survival of a company. In terms of revenue in the global advertising industry, the digital advertising segment holds the largest share and is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.
Some of the key players operating in the global digital out of home market are Prismview LLC, JCDecaux Group, Lamar Advertising Company, Outfront Media Inc., Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Daktronics Dr., oOh!Media Ltd., BroadSign International LLC, and Mvix Inc.
