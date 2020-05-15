North America Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2019-2024

Controlled release fertilizers (CRF) have been proved to be an effective substitute to the conventional fertilizers, on account of their resource-saving and environmentally friendly features. The U.S. has been predicted to be the 3rd highest populated country by 2050 – with an estimated populace of 395 million. As per the WHO report, an increase of 50% in agricultural yield will be needed to fulfil the growing food demand across the globe. Controlled release fertilizers will hold robust potential in future years to suit the advanced agricultural practices. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “North America Controlled Release Fertilizers Market analysis based on Crop, Product, Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report, Application Development Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024”, estimated to surpass USD 1.26 million by 2024.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1029/sample

CRF have long operational life; they not only improve the fertility of land, but also enhance the crop yield. Increasing uncertainty of climatic conditions leading to irregularity in yield will divert the focus of agro sector towards sustainable agriculture practices, thereby influencing the product demand in future. Ability of CRF to maintain the nutrient quality of the soil throughout the harvest season will drive the regional market growth. Stringent regulatory framework encouraging the growers to lessen fertilizer overflow in water streams, will further propel North America controlled release fertilizers market size over the forecast timespan. Higher pricing of these engineered fertilizers as compared to the conventional fertilizers including: NPK and urea fertilizers may hinder the market growth during forecast span.

North America controlled release fertilizers market will observe highest gains by polymer sulfur coated urea over the forecast period with a CAGR above 4%. Sulfur coated urea substantially enhances nitrogen absorption capacity of soil and thus, retains the nutritive content needed for the crops.

Cereals & grains contributed above 15% share in 2017 in North America controlled release fertilizer market. However, the regional CRF industry will have the highest demand for other crops segment involving ornamental plants, turf, etc. with a share over 65% over the forecast period.

Key manufacturers in the market have been: ICL Specialty Fertilizers, Haifa Chemicals, Scotts Miracle-Group, etc. Manufacturers have been investing in advanced fertilizer compositions for instance, ICL launched Osmocote Iron CRF in November 2016, which was designed to increase the nutrient efficiency of plants – lacking iron. The product involved ICL’s E-Max Release Technology, for delivering a steady supply of sulfur and iron.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1029/inquiry-before-buying

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

Market scope & definitions

Assumptions

Research methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry ecosystem analysis

Industry impact forces Growth drivers Growth restraints

Regulatory overview

Porter’s analysis

PESTEL analysis

Competitive landscape, 2019

Browse key industry insights along with TOC @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1029/north-america-controlled-release-fertilizers-market

Related Reports:

Middle East And Africa Marine Coatings Market : https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1106/middle-east-and-africa-marine-coatings-market

Europe Flexographic Printing Inks Market : https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1111/europe-flexographic-printing-inks-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com