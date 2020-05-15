Comprehensive Study Tobacco Packaging Market 2020: Rapid Economic Growth By 2026 | Dominating Players are WestRock, Amcor, ITC, British American Tobacco, Mondi

Tobacco Packaging Market Business Insights and Updates:

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Tobacco Packaging Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 ] . Tobacco Packaging Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of strategies related to COVID-19 impact on industry, investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Global tobacco packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 19.70 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The Tobacco Packaging market report performs comprehensive analysis of profiles of key market players that gives a competitive landscape to the businesses. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work meticulously to structure such great market research report for the businesses.

Tobacco packaging is described as the different varieties of packaging products designed to protect the tobacco products from having any negative environmental impact from the environment. These packaging products protect the freshness and sustainability of the product during transportations through harsh conditions. Recently, various authorities of regions have implemented the usage of plain packaging which restricts them from applying any kind of marketing or branding on the packaging of tobacco and just includes the warning sign required as a mandate.

The study considers the Tobacco Packaging Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Tobacco Packaging Market are:

WestRock Company; Amcor plc; ITC Limited; British American Tobacco; Mondi; International Paper; Smurfit Kappa; Innovia Films; Sonoco Products Company; Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA; Japan Tobacco International; Altria Group, Inc.; Tekni-Plex Inc.; AMVIG Holdings Limited; Marden Edwards Ltd; PGP

By Product

Primary

Secondary

Bulk

By Material

Paper & Paperboard Paperboards Paper Boxes White Board Solid Board Chipboard Fiber Board Metal Jute Plastics Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Cast Propylene (CPP) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Others



By End-User

Smoking Tobacco Cigarettes Cigars

Smokeless Tobacco Chewing Tobacco Snuff Dissolvable Tobacco Others

Raw Tobacco

Based on regions, the Tobacco Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Availability of smokeless tobacco as well as e-cigarettes in the industry is expected to boost the market growth

Increasing stressful lifestyle is enhancing the adoption rate for tobacco products due to their features of reducing the stress levels

Significant impacts associated with the advertising on product; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Enhanced levels of focus of manufacturers to distinguish their products from other competitors resulting in high demand for tobacco packaging in different shapes and sizes; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Growing awareness amongst the consumers regarding the significant negative impacts of smoking; this factor is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth

Increasing prevalence of various cancerous diseases and different forms of cancer caused by smoking is expected to hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Karelia Tobacco Company exhibited their latest “Eye-Catching Packaging” during the TFWA Asia-Pacific Exhibition held in Singapore. The company announced the availability of “Roll Your Own” mode for their “George Karelias and Sons” product range. This innovation in packaging will create valuable opportunities for their expansion in the Asia-Pacific market helping them create a significant presence in the region

In December 2018, Turkey announced the implementation of packaging rules for tobacco products with the Law Number of 7151 for “Public Health” The new law implementation restricts the packaging of the product to have any kind of advertising or promotional branding on the packaging product. This will result in the availability of plain packaging for this particular regions

Key Benefits for Tobacco Packaging Market:

In-depth analysis of the Market is conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Tobacco PackagingMarket trends and dynamics. Key Market players within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa )

