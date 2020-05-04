Organic Corn Market to Grow at Robust Rate During the Forecast Period

Introduction

Organic corn is certified crop, produced in accordance with standards and regulations of organic farming and farmed without any use of chemicals, pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. Globally the demand for organic corn is rising due to consumer awareness towards healthy lifestyle or health benefits of consuming organic grains. Primarily the demand for organic corn is rising among food and beverage, and animal feed industry. Among food industry, it has wide application in snacks, bakery based products, confectionery, processed food and others and in animal feed industry it has high demand among manufacturers of organic meat manufacturers.

Organic Corn Market: Market Drivers

The key drivers supporting the growth of organic corn in especially in the North America and Western European countries is due to increasing consumer preference for organic food products over conventional. Further, rapidly increasing the standard of living due to increasing income of middle class in developing and emerging economies as well increasing awareness regarding consumption of organic food products in APAC region has resulted in bolstering demand for organic based food and beverages in the diet of the majority of population. Awareness among millennial towards negative impact of food additives, chemicals, antibiotics etc. in food and beverages are expected to be the key segment for demanding organic products as they make more purchases of natural and organic products than other segments. In addition, the demand for organic corn is also increasing among animal feed and pet food industry due to increasing demand for organic grain in organic poultry, dairy, beef and others. On the other side, the trend of using organic and natural ingredients such as use of organic corn in processed food, ready-to-eat food, snacks, meal etc. is expected to support the increasing demand for organic corn in near future.

Organic Corn Market: Market Segment

The market for organic corn is segmented on the basis of by form, by application, by end-use, and by distribution channel. The market segment for organic corn by form is segmented into granules, flour, and oil. On analyzing the demand for organic corn in the global market, the demand for organic corn in form of granules and flour is increasing due to its wide application in food and feed industry. Further, the market for organic is segmented on the basis of application, by application segment it is segmented into food, beverage, animal feed, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical and others. Further, food segment is sub-segmented into bakery, confectionery, snacks and cereals, ready-to-eat food, and others. By end-use, organic corn segment is segmented on the basis of household and commercial. Another market segment for organic corn is segmented by distribution channel, it includes direct sales and indirect sales channel of distribution. Indirect sales channels for organic channel is sub-segmented into modern retail formats, retail stores, convenience stores, online retail formats and others.

Organic Corn Market: Regional Segment

On the basis of regional segment, market for organic corn is segmented into seven regions. It includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. By regional segment, it is expected that the demand for organic corn is increasing among North America and Western European countries. Increasing awareness among the consumers towards health and wellness has leads to increase in demand of organic corn, organic soybean, organic coarse grains and others in the region. In addition, the strong government support to promote organic agriculture or products of organic food products is also influencing the demand for organic corn based products in the countries such as U.S., Germany, France, Switzerland, and other countries of the world. These factors have made positive impact on demand of organic grains in the global market.

Organic Corn Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the business of organic corn are Anson Mills, SunOpta Inc., SK Food International, Albert Lea Seed, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, Sunora Foods, Bradner Farms, Scratch and Peck Feeds, Grain Millers, Inc., La Milanaise, and others.