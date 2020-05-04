High-speed Camera Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2028

High-speed Camera Market – Introduction

High-speed cameras have been reigning over the digital cameras, owing to their proficiency to capture an event at an ultra-speed of 250 frames per second. They boast a high competency of capturing a moving object, the footage to which can be played in slow motion for inspection purpose. This makes them best-suited devices for traffic monitoring applications.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=5178

Advent of improved CMOS sensors and charged coupled devices have augmented the competency of these high-speed cameras to up to an image capturing capacity of 1000 frames per second. Numerous cameras with extensive frame rates and resolution ranges have been developed, which have amplified their adoption rate in the industries such as scientific research industries, automotive, paper, printing, media, healthcare, automotive, entertainment, military, and aerospace.

The high-speed camera market surpassed a valuation of US$ 290 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a steady pace. Research and development activities have been generating demand for high-speed cameras, owing to their resolution capacity, image processing capabilities, and high frame rate, in addition to light sensitivity, which makes them ideal for recording any valuable information and processing it at any point in time. With manufacturers endeavoring towards making their products feature-rich, high-speed cameras are anticipated to witness impressive sales opportunities in the coming years for achieving detailed analyses.

High-speed Camera Market – Novel Developments

The high-speed camera market sport a large number of partakers, who have been concentrating in the direction of expanding their businesses by diversifying their product portfolio and employing ‘state-of-the-art’ technology to upgrade their products.

Recently, Kron Technologies launched a cost-effective ultra-high speed camera with an imaging competency of 1920×1080 and touts a capture capacity of 1000 frames per second. The memory of the camera can be customized as per the usage and is available in the size of 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB. The camera possesses the capability of the most slow-motion applications and processes high-quality gradable imagery.

In March 2019, Phantom High Speed announced that it has launched Phantom VEO 440 that can shoot an event at the frame per second rate of 1,100 at complete 4 MP resolution, 2,000 fps at 1080p HD, and 290,000 fps at minimum resolution. The product is available with the memory size of up to 72GB of in-built RAM and offers an Ethernet option with a data speed of 10GB to enable the fastest workflow.

In August 2018, Photron Limited announced the launch of a versatile, high-performance camera system – NOVA that combines advanced CMOS sensor technology with speed to achieve digital imaging expertise and a flexibility of usage in myriads of applications. When the image resolution of the camera is reduced, it can capture the frames at the rate of 1,000,000 frames per second.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global high-speed camera market include –

Mikrotron GmbH

Olympus Corporation

Photron Limited

Vision Research Inc.

Weisscamm

PCO AG

Optronis GmbH

Fastec Imaging Corporation

AOS Technologies AG

Motion Capture Technologies

Del Imaging Systems LLC

nac Image Technology

IDT

Fastec Imaging

Monitoring Technology

IX Cameras

Xcitex

Receive TOC of the Premium Report: https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5178

High-speed Camera Market – Dynamics

Aerospace Applications to Generate Massive Demand for High-speed Cameras

High-speed imaging has been offering a detailed analysis of engine testing, combustion testing, component testing, fuselage testing, materials testing, and flow visualization to achieve a successful missile launch. The flexibility of the

frame rate and high resolution of these cameras make them ideal products for testing processes. As a result, such cameras have been adopted for a drop test of airplane fuselage to study the behavior of composite materials

before using them for the manufacturing of primary aircraft structures. Growing demand for high-quality devices in the aerospace arena is anticipated to contribute to the sales of high-speed cameras.

North America to Hold a Sizeable Share of the High-speed Camera Market

Being technologically mature region, North America hosts a large number of significant players operating in the high-speed camera market, who have been focusing on improving the efficiency of their product. With hefty investments in the research and development activities in numerous industries, a proliferated rate of adoption of these cameras have been witnessed, which is expected to uphold the growth of the high-speed camera market.

Another crucial factor delivering sustained growth opportunities to the high-speed camera market is established industrial bases that leverage these cameras for monitoring the manufacturing process, ranging from designing, development, maintenance, and troubleshooting to ensure utmost accuracy and efficiency throughout the product development lifecycle. This is further expected to reflect positively on the growth of the high-speed camera market.

High-speed Camera Market – Segmentation

The high-speed camera market can be classified on the basis of:

Usage

Frame Rate

Resolution

Throughput

Component

Application

Geography

High-speed Camera Market Segmentation – Usage

Depending on the usage, the high-speed camera market can be bifurcated into:

Rental High-speed Camera

Used High-speed Camera

New High-speed Camera

High-speed Camera Market Segmentation – Frame Rate

Based on the frame rate, the high-speed camera market can be divided into:

Frame Rate: 1,000-5,000

Frame Rate: >5,000-20,000

Frame Rate: >20,000-100,000

Frame Rate: >100,000

High-speed Camera Market Segmentation – Resolution

Depending on the resolution, the high-speed camera market can be fragmented into:

≤2,000 MPPs

>2,000-5,000MPPs

>5,000-10,000 MPPs

>10,000 MPPs

High-speed Camera Market Segmentation – Component

Based on the component, the high-speed camera market can be classified into:

Image Sensors

Lens

Batteries

Image Processors

Fans and Cooling Systems

Memory Systems

≤50 GB

>50-100GB

>100GB

Other Semiconductor Components

High-speed Camera Market Segmentation – Application

On the basis of the application, the high-speed camera market can be fragmented into:

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Consumer Electronics

Media and Entertainment

Sports

Paper and Printing

Military, Aerospace and Defense

Research, Design, and Testing

Healthcare

Others

Get Special Discount on this Report : https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=5178

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.