Global Antihemophilic Factor Market to Record Robust Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years After the End of COVID-19 Crisis and Forecast 2019-2029

Antihemophilic factor is used for the treatment of hemophilia, a disorder in which blood does not clot normally. Hemophilia is usually inherited disorder however many cases of hemophilia occur due to the genetic mutation. Factors responsible for normal clotting of the blood are factor VIII and factor IX. The severity of hemophilia depends on level of factor VIII or factor IX in the blood. Antihemophilic factor is used for the correction in the blood hemophilic factor level. Antihemophilic factor can be used in patients of any age group, it helps in effective management of the traumatic bleeding. Various incidences such as injury, trauma, surgery or any other cause results into bleeding and hence antihemophilic factor plays important role in normal clotting process.

The prevalence of the hemophilia is lower and it is also categorized under rare diseases but due to lack of effective treatment options in various middle and low income countries resulted in limited revenue generation. Hence, these countries offer significant revenue generation opportunity for antihemophilic factor market. Diagnosed prevalence of the hemophilia is on the rise due to increasing diagnosis rate which expected to drive the growth of antihemophilic factor market. With increasing treatment seeking rate among the hemophilia patients, antihemophilic factor market further expected to witness significant revenue generation during forecast period. Increasing regional product footprint across the world further expected to drive the growth of antihemophilic factor market. The available treatment options has helped people with hemophilia to lead normal life, which is indicates superior treatment compliance which in turn further expected to drive the growth of antihemophilic factor market. Manufacturers in the antihemophilic factor market are focusing on increased collaboration for better regional product offering. Various benefits provided by FDA for designing and manufacturing treatment for rare diseases further helps in increasing R & D activities and research funding which in turn expected to drive the growth of antihemophilic factor market.

The global antihemophilic factor market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

By product type, the global antihemophilic factor market is segmented as:

Plasma Derived

Plasma Derived/VWF complex

Recombinant Antihemophilic Factor

By distribution channel, the global antihemophilic factor market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global antihemophilic factor market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period due to increasing product penetration across all the world, especially in middle income countries. By product type, the global antihemophilic factor market is expected to be dominated by recombinant antihemophilic factor due to superior efficacy as compared to plasma derived antihemophilic factor. By distribution channel, the global antihemophilic factor market is expected to be dominated by retail pharmacies due to superior patient footfall. The manufacturers in the global antihemophilic factor are investing highly for evaluation of breakthrough therapy and product development is majorly dependent on the type of mutation occurred.

The global antihemophilic factor market is expected to be dominated by North America due to higher prevalence and superior availability of the antihemophilic factor drugs. Latin America antihemophilic factor market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to increasing diagnosis rate in the region. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative region in the global antihemophilic factor market due to higher treatment seeking rate. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the emerging antihemophilic factor market owing to rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure in the region. Countries such as China and India are expected to witness significant growth in antihemophilic factor market due to improving product availability, per capita health expenditure, etc. Middle East & Africa is expected to be the least lucrative region in the global antihemophilic factor market due to low product penetration in the region.

Key participants operating in the global antihemophilic factor market are:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Octapharma USA Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc.

Bayer, CSL Behring

GENZYME CORPORATION

