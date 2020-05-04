Global Aluminum Sheet/ Strip Market Report 2020, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Opportunities

The Aluminum Sheet/Strip market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2014 to 2019. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2026.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Aluminum Sheet/Strip market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Aluminum Sheet/Strip market.

Major Players in the global Aluminum Sheet/Strip market include:

Novelis

Henan Mingtai Al. Industrial

Aleris

Guangdong HECTechnology Holding

Aluminum Corporation of China

Constellium

Norsk Hydro

AMAG

Zhejiang Dongliang New Material

Kobe Steel

Jiangsu ALCHA Aluminiu

UACJ

ALCOA

Yunnan Aluminium

Shandong Nanshan Aluminum

On the basis of types, the Aluminum Sheet/Strip market is primarily split into:

0.15-2.0mm

2.0-6.0mm

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Building

Automobile

Aerospace

Ship

Packaging

Printing

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Aluminum Sheet/Strip market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Aluminum Sheet/Strip market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Aluminum Sheet/Strip industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Aluminum Sheet/Strip market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Aluminum Sheet/Strip, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Aluminum Sheet/Strip in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Aluminum Sheet/Strip in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Aluminum Sheet/Strip. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole Aluminum Sheet/Strip market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Aluminum Sheet/Strip market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Landscape by Player

Chapter Three: Players Profiles

Chapter Four: Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter Five: Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Analysis by Application

Chapter Six: Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

Chapter Seven: Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Aluminum Sheet/Strip Manufacturing Analysis

Chapter Nine: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix continued…

