Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Scope Emerging Trends and High Growth Rate by 2025

Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: Overview

The high electrical and thermal stress leads to decomposition of mineral oils used inside a power transformer. This in turn leads to generation of hydrogen (H2), carbon di-oxide (CO2), carbon mono-oxide (CO), methane (CH4), ethylene (C2H4), and acetylene (C2H2) among others. The formation of these gases depends upon the faults in the transformer. To evaluate the nature of the gases and their potential threats, dissolved gas analyzers are used for understanding the faults. Thus, the growing number of aging power transformers and adoption of low cost testing methods for dissolved gases are expected to fuel the growth of the global dissolved gas analyzer market.

Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: Drivers and Trends

The demand for dissolved gas analyzers is projected to reach soaring heights due to emergence of the utility sector. The increasing installations and upgradation of power transformers across the globe are expected to favor market’s growth in the coming years. Growing number of resolutions pertaining to rising environmental pollution are also expected to have a positive influence on the global market. Initiatives taken by various governments across the globe to reduce the carbon footprint are expected to benefit the overall market in the coming years.

Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: Market Potential

The demand for dissolved gas analyzers is expected to spike in the coming years as the end users industries are working toward maximizing reliability of their equipment and minimizing the risks involved in using them. The high risks in power transformers facilities due to aging, lack of financial resources, and draining workforce has coaxed units to ensure constant monitoring. This has spurred a terrific demand for dissolved gas analyzers as they help in assessing the presence of harmful gases.

In line with this trend, Austin Energy installed this monitor on its three 138 kV transformers. The dissolved gas analyzers offer a single value in ppm on the basis of gases such as acetylene, hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and ethylene. The data analysis has helped the company understand the degradation of the wind inside the systems along with particle and overheating. In the long-run, Austin Energy will be able to measure the asset health index and pinpoint the possibilities of failure in each transformer.

Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical point of view, the global dissolved gas analyzer market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Africa, Middle East, South America, and Rest of South America. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market in the near future as the developing countries in the region are undergoing infrastructural developments. Dissolved gas analyzers will be high demand in Asia Pacific due to growing number of power transformers in the region along with emergence of online DGA analysis.

Analysts anticipate that Europe and North America will follow the lead in the coming years due to aging power transformers in the region that will require close monitoring. Furthermore, need to ensure right detection of fault gases in new transformers will also augment the demand for DGAs in the region. The rising environmental concerns due to improper power generation has also resulted in adoption of dissolved gas analyzers in various parts of the world.

