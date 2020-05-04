Companies in the Global Organic Molasses Market Embrace Technological Advancements to Stay at Forefront in the Market

Organic Molasses Market: Introduction:

Organic Molasses is the byproduct of sugarcane’s refining process. Organic Molasses is usually composed of 22% water, 75% carbohydrate and no protein or fat. Organic molasse is a rich source of vitamin B6 and several dietary minerals such as manganese, magnesium, iron, potassium, and calcium. The sugar content in molasses is sucrose, glucose, and fructose. There are various types of Organic molasses which is being defined by the amount of sugar content and method of extraction. There is wide range of application related to Organic Molasses, especially in food & beverages industry.

Organic Molasses Market: Segmentation:

The Organic Molasses Market can be segmented into its Types, Application, End Use and Distribution

On the basis of Types, the Organic Molasses market can be segmented into Cane molasses, Blackstrap molasses, Sugar beet molasses, unsulphured molasses, and others.Among these types, Cane molasses and Blackstrap molasses have been anticipated to have the higher volume share due to its higher rate of application, especially in the food industry.

On the basis of Application, the Organic Molasses market can be segmented into Household, Food & Beverages Industry, Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Animal Feed Industry and Chemical Industry. Owing to the fact that Molasses famously being used the sweetener in a production of food product in large scale, food industry has higher value share as compared to other applications.

On the basis of a distribution channel, Organic Molasses can be segmented into the direct and indirect channel. The indirect channel can be further segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Store and Online Retailers. Due to the easy availability of product facilitated in Modern and Medical Store, this kind of stores have the higher share in terms of volume and value sales. Due to rising internet penetration in the recent past globally, distribution through E- Retailers are expected to surge the market.

Organic Molasses Market: Regional Outlook:

A regional segment for the market of Cetyl alcohol is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific including Japan and Middle East & Africa. Cane molasses has a characteristic smell and aroma and is primarily being used for sweetening and flavoring foods in the United States and Canada. Sugar beet molasses contradicts the characteristics of Cane molasses, it is in fact foul-smelling and unpalatable. Hence it is mainly used as a feed additive in Europe and Russia. Moreover, the production rate of Molasses is high in European regions. Owing to these factors, North American and European regions are being expected to dominate the global organic molasses market in terms of value and volume sales.

Organic Molasses Market: Drivers and Restraints:

Sugarcane Molasses is famously being used as the sweetener in the production of food products, especially in North American regions. Molasses is also being used as one of the prime ingredients in the manufacturing of alcoholic beverage like rum. Moreover the among all the alcoholic drink consumption, the global consumption rate of Rum is higher due to its easy availability at a low economical rate. Organic molasses are being the pharmaceutical industry to treat constipation, rheumatism, increasing the red blood cell formation etc. According to WHO, the number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. Consumers are taking several effective measures in order to treat and prevent disease such diabetes since the global prevalence of diabetes among adults over 18 years of age has risen from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014 (WHO). Interestingly, Blackstrap molasses helps in stabilizing blood sugar levels.

Organic Molasses Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players in Organic Molasses Market are Prime Group Ltd, HB Ingredients, Quality Liquid Feeds Ltd., Meridian Foods Limited, ED&F Man Liquid Products UK Ltd., Zook Molasses Company and various other such companies.