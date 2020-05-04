Anti Streptolysin Reagents Market Evaluation Targets Advancement Anticipated until 2029

Streptolysin is a haemolytic exotoxin produced by bacteria of family Streptococcaceae. Streptolysin O (SLO) and Streptolysin S (SLS) are the two types wherein SLO is hemolytically more active as compared to SLS due to large size. The anti-streptolysin reagents, kits, assays and titres are carried out to assess the levels of antibodies produced against SLO. Anti-streptolysin reagents are used to monitor the toxicity and levels of SLO via titration of anti-streptolysin reagents with serum sample of the patient. The infections may result in acute rheumatic fever or acute post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis which can be detected through titre using anti-streptolysin reagents. The anti-streptolysin reagents along with recommended calibrators and controls are mostly available in kits from various manufacturers to check the toxins. Anti-streptolysin reagents reaction provides useful information for diagnosis and monitoring infections. The infections that can be detected include scarlet fever, tonsillitis, otitis and erysipelas. The anti-streptolysin reagents market is expected to grow with increasing awareness about the signs and symptoms caused by antibodies produced on reaction.

Anti-Streptolysin Reagents Market: Drivers and Restraints

Anti-streptolysin reagents market is anticipated to grow with the increasing availability of anti-streptolysin reagents kits over the counter. The rising incidence of otitis and tonsillitis among children is expected to grow the anti-streptolysin reagents market steadily for years. Acute pharyngitis, one of the most common infection related to throat is anticipated to increase the size of anti-streptolysin reagents market. The increasing number of contract research and development companies focused on understanding the efficacy and cytotoxicity of the reactions is expected to surge the anti-streptolysin reagents market. The constant requirement of anti-streptolysin reagents from research institutes and academic institutes for educational purposes is expected to create a steady demand for anti-streptolysin reagents market. The haemolysis due to infections occurring in post-surgical procedures is expected to grow the anti-streptolysin reagents market. Moreover, the increasing research studies in paediatrics vertical is expected to increase the share of anti-streptolysin reagents market.

Anti-Streptolysin Reagents Market: Segmentation

The global anti-streptolysin reagents market is segmented on the basis of analysis type, end user and region.

Based on the analysis type, the global anti-streptolysin reagents market is segmented as:

Qualitative

Semi-Quantitative

Quantitative

Based on end user, the global anti-streptolysin reagents market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Anti-Streptolysin Reagents Market: Overview

The global anti-streptolysin reagents market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to increasing number of serological tests to detect the causes of infection. By analysis type, the global anti-streptolysin reagents market is expected to be dominated by qualitative tests due to higher adoption for measuring the ASO level. By end user, the global anti-streptolysin reagents market is expected to be dominated by diagnostic laboratories due to high patient dependent on test availability. The key players in the anti-streptolysin reagents market are looking to manufacture kits by collaborating and outsourcing with regional local players to expand the reach and source of varied revenue generation.

Anti-streptolysin reagents Market: Regional Outlook

The global anti-streptolysin reagents market is expected to be dominated by North America attributing to higher availability of testing centres and patient footfall in the region. Latin America anti-streptolysin reagents market is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period owing to increasing test kit availability in the region. Europe anti-streptolysin reagents market is expected to be second most lucrative region across the world owing to higher number of patients aware about the conditions. Asia-Pacific anti-streptolysin reagents market is expected to grow with significant rate owing to improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. Middle East & Africa anti-streptolysin reagents market is expected to be the least lucrative due to lower product adoption in the region. The emerging countries like India and China are expected to be significant revenue generator owing to large population and increasing penetration of test availability at affordable price.

Anti-streptolysin reagents Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global anti-streptolysin reagents market are:

Erba Mannheim

Lab Care Diagnostics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Adaltis S.r.l.

Lorne Laboratories Limited

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics, Inc.

Biosystems S.A.

Abnova Corporation

Randox Laboratories Limited

Kamiya Biomedical Company

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and geographies.

