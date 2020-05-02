Multi Mode Microplate Readers Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand by Forecasts 2017-2025

Multi-mode microplate readers are used for the detection for cuvettes and different types of well microplates. There are a wide range of applications of multi-mode microplate readers including ELISA, protein quantification, drug discovery etc. The different detection modes or the major detection technologies of multi-mode microplate readers include fluorescence, absorbance, luminescence, time- resolves fluorescence, UV-visible absorbance etc. There are two types of multi-mode microplate readers, which includes filter based multi-mode microplate readers and monochromatic microplate readers. The filter based multi-mode microplate readers systems are more advantageous than filter based multi-mode microplate readers as they are less expensive than monochromatic multi-mode microplate readers. Filter wheels and slides, incorporated in filter based readers are less expensive than monochromic readers. Sensitivity, is another most important advantage of filter based multi-mode microplate readers. A filter based reader is more effective at delivering light. The filter based multi-mode microplate readers can switch between two different wavelengths.

Monochromic readers are highly flexible than filter based readers. Different softwares are used for the wavelengths, hence there is not any requirement of manipulation of the system.

Increasing number of research and life science laboratories, is expected to increase the growth of multi-mode microplate readers market. Increasing government initiatives and support for research and laboratories work, is an important factor, which can lead to significant growth of multi-mode microplate readers market. Other various factors such as increasing number of research laboratories, increasing awareness among the people regarding the importance of biotechnological studies etc. is expected to increase the growth of multi-mode microplate readers market. Favorable reimbursement for multi-mode microplate readers, can also increase the growth of multi-mode microplate readers market.

There are few factors which can hinder the growth of multi-mode microplate readers market. High cost of multi-mode microplate readers can be an important factor which can decrease the overall growth of multi-mode microplate readers market. Poor availability of multi-mode microplate readers and high sensitivity issues, can also hinder the growth of multi-mode microplate readers market.

The global Multi-mode Microplate Readers market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, distribution channel, and geography:

Segmentation by Modality Filter Based Multi-mode Microplate Readers Monochromatic Multi-mode Microplate Readers

Segmentation by Modality Portable Multi-mode Microplate Readers Bench top Multi-mode Microplate Readers

Segmentation by Application Type Oncology Molecular Biology Cellular Biology Other Applications

Segmentation by End users Life Science Research Laboratories Academic Research Institutes



Based on the product type, the multi-mode microplate readers market has been segmented into filter based multi-mode microplate readers and monochromatic multi-mode microplate readers. Based on the modality, multi-mode microplate readers market is segmented into portable multi-mode microplate readers and bench top multi-mode microplate readers. Benchtop multi-mode microplate readers are expected to hold a large revenue share in the multi-mode microplate readers market. On the basis of applications, the multi-mode microplate reader market has been segmented into oncology, molecular biology, cellular biology and other applications. Molecular biology is the major segment of multi-mode microplate readers and is expected to hold a significant share in the overall market. On the basis of end user, the multi-mode microplate readers market has been segmented into life science research laboratories and academic research institutes. Life science research laboratories are expected to hold more than half revenue shares in the multi-mode microplate readers market.

Geographically, global multi-mode microplate readers market is segmented into several key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia , South Asia, Oceania and MEA. North America is expected to dominate the global multi-mode microplate readers market because of the technological advancement in the field of lifescience research and development activities Europe is expected to hold second largest share in global multi-mode microplate readers market. Asia- Pacific is also expected to show a significant growth in the multi-mode microplate readers market due to the increasing research and developmental activities and increasing government support for research and laboratories work.

Some of the players identified in the global multi-mode microplate readers market are,

Tecan Trading AG

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Promega Corporation

BMG Labtech

Crisel Instruments s.r.l.

Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

