Adoption of Zika Virus Infection Treatment Market to Increase During the COVID-19 Period on back of Increased Consumer Demand and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Since last decades, RNA viruses have emerged as one of the preferred choice of medication globally for treatment of Zika viruses and has increased the market growth of Zika virus infection treatment. Amongst many vaccines developed, only two vaccines have demonstrated promising results for Zika virus infection treatment. The development of RNA vaccines have facilitated significant R&D in area of Zika virus RNA treatment. It is anticipated that the vaccine development is going to be one of the critical zika virus infection treatment market trends in the forecast period and is anticipated to have positive impact on growth of Zika virus infection treatment market.

Since Zika virus disease outbreak, the rate of infection is increasing and it is expected that it will gradually reach epidemic proportions worldwide. Zika virus infection can affect both adults and fetuses and can lead to various clinical manifestations like conjunctivitis, neuropathy, congenital glaucoma, arthralgia and many other complications. According to WHO, it has been estimated that the number of cases suffering from Zika virus infection and associated comorbidities is anticipated to grow significantly in tropical regions such as Latin America and Caribbean. This is expected to result in increased financial burden on patients who can’t meet annual treatment costs. Therefore, it is anticipated that the increase incidence of Zika virus infection will boost the Zika virus infection treatment market and consequently fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The first case of Zika Virus was reported in Brazil in 2015. By 2016 the infection grow and affected around 1,300,000 people in Brazil. Global organizations such as WHO and UNICEF have initiated many strategies for Zika outbreak as its impact on socioeconomic conditions was has been severe.

Based on product type, Zika Virus infection Treatment market is segmented into the following:

Acetaminophen

Other NSAIDs

Blood Transfusion

Based on end user, Zika Virus infection Treatment market is segmented into the following:

Institutional Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Others

Amongst the two treatment option that are available in the market, only acetaminophen segment will account for the highest Zika virus infection treatment market share. It is anticipated that the therapeutics antipyretic effect and its use as first line of therapy to provide symptomatic relief in patients, will lead to the growth of Zika virus infection treatment market.

Amongst the regional presence, North America is anticipated to be the most lucrative market for Zika Virus infection treatment. US overall leads the number of Zika virus infection treatment clinical trials globally. Besides, the country also holds the largest industry-sponsored clinical trials. Since the disease outbreak, the U.S. has built a national response framework in collaboration with global organization such as WHO and PAHO to prevent zika virus infection spread across the country. Latin America is anticipated to be the second largest zika virus treatment market and will account for more than half of the global Zika virus infections. Presence of vectors such as Aedes aegypti mosquitoes will increase the chance of disease spread in the region especially in Brazil. Approximately, 4,000 suspected cases of microcephaly in newborns have been reported in Brazil in the span of four months in first quarter of 2016. Other regions such as East Asia, South Asia and Oceania will be the least revenue generating regions as the spread of Zika virus infection has been minimal in these region. Mostly, reported cases in the regions have been among those who have travelled to those countries or regions where zika virus infection is common.

Some of the key players across the value chain of zika virus infection treatment market are ,

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

NewLink Genetics Co.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GeneOne Life Science Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc. Sanofi S.A.

Hawaii Biotech Inc.

