Acquired Vitelliform Lesions Treatment Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period Forecast 2019 – 2029

Acquired vitelliform lesions (AVLs) are yellowish deposits that are found beneath the central retina or macula. This condition is also known as adult onset vitelliform maculopathy, a retinal disease. Some of the other names that the disease is known as include, adult-onset foveomacular pigment epithelial dystrophy and adult pattern dystrophy. The most common symptom of the AVLs is decreased or distorted vision. AVLs occur in adults in there mid 40-50. The deposits that occur in AVLs are primarily thought to be composed of degenerated parts of photoreceptors, which make up the outer part of the retina and are of utmost importance for vision.

Both acquired vitelliform lesions treatment products were launched by Roche’s subsidiary Genentech. The Avastin (bevacizumab) was launched in 2004, while Lucentis (ranibizumab) received FDA approval in June 2006. Mylan launched its acquired vitelliform lesions treatment biosimilar of bevacizumab (ABEVMY) in India in 2017. Patents on Lucentis is expected to expire in 2020. There are a number of acquired vitelliform lesions treatment biosimilar (ranibizumab) products that are in pipeline for acquired vitelliform lesion treatment. Some of these include pipeline products from Formycon, Samsung Bioepis, Dyadic, Xbrane and Pfenex. To continue to hold its position in the acquired vitelliform lesions treatment market, Roche looks to deliver a device that can be implanted in the eye for acquired vitelliform lesions treatment. This device will use a customized needle in a minimally invasive office-based setting that can extend the dosing interval from 6 months to a year for acquired vitelliform lesions treatment.

Some of the factors that drive the growth of the acquired vitelliform treatment market are, rising prevalence of the disease, rising ageing population, near future expiry of patents, strong pipeline of products and extensive distribution channel. However, high cost of product, complex treatment regimen and administration are among the factors that may hinder the growth of the acquired vitelliform lesions treatment market in the near future and throughout the forecast period.

Based on the drug type, the global Acquired Vitelliform Lesions Treatment market is segmented into:

Anti-VEGF Drugs Ranibizumab Bevacizumab



Based on brand, the global Acquired Vitelliform Lesions Treatment market is segmented into:

Branded Products

Biosimilar Products

Based on the distribution channel, the global Acquired Vitelliform Lesions Treatment market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The acquired vitelliform lesions treatment market is segmented into ranibizumab and bevacizumab when classified by drug type. The acquired vitelliform lesions treatments market can also be segmented as branded and biosimilar products. Branded products are expected to hold the maximum share in the acquired vitelliform lesions treatment market. However the biosimilar segment is expected to grow at a significant rate. Based on distribution channel the acquired vitelliform lesions can be classified as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies, of which hospital pharmacies is expected to hold the dominant revenue share since the injection has to be administered by a healthcare professional.

North America and Europe dominate the global acquired vitelliform lesions treatment market for acquired vitelliform lesions treatment. Presence of a number of pharmaceutical companies, manufacturing sites and strong distribution network of players in the region allows easy access to drugs indicated for acquired vitelliform lesions treatment. Strong patent ground for players and upcoming patent expiry is driving the growth of the acquired vitelliform lesions treatment market in North America and Europe. However, Asia Pacific market for acquired vitelliform lesions treatment is also expected to grow at a significant rate due to the rise in prevalence of acquired vitelliform lesions that is age related in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the acquired vitelliform lesions treatment market are ,

Mylan N.V.

Genentech USA, Inc. (Roche)

Formycon

Samsung Bioepis

Dyadic

Xbrane and Pfenex

However most of these products are currently in pipeline and will be launch in the near future.

