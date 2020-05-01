Automotive Steering Gearbox Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2025|ZF Friedrichshafen, Nexteer Automotive, Knorr-Bremse

Complete study of the global Automotive Steering Gearbox market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Steering Gearbox industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Steering Gearbox production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Steering Gearbox market include Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Nexteer Automotive, Knorr-Bremse, ThyssenKrupp, … Automotive Steering Gearbox

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Steering Gearbox industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Steering Gearbox manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Steering Gearbox industry.

Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Market Segment By Type:

, Electric Power Steering Gearbox, Hydraulic Power Steering Gearbox Automotive Steering Gearbox

Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Steering Gearbox industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Steering Gearbox market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Steering Gearbox industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Steering Gearbox market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Steering Gearbox market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Steering Gearbox market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Steering Gearbox Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automotive Steering Gearbox Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electric Power Steering Gearbox

1.4.3 Hydraulic Power Steering Gearbox

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Steering Gearbox Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Steering Gearbox Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Steering Gearbox Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Steering Gearbox Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Steering Gearbox Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Steering Gearbox Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Steering Gearbox Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive Steering Gearbox Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Steering Gearbox Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automotive Steering Gearbox Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automotive Steering Gearbox Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automotive Steering Gearbox Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automotive Steering Gearbox Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automotive Steering Gearbox Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Steering Gearbox Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive Steering Gearbox Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Steering Gearbox Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Steering Gearbox Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Steering Gearbox Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automotive Steering Gearbox Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automotive Steering Gearbox Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Steering Gearbox Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Steering Gearbox Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive Steering Gearbox Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automotive Steering Gearbox Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automotive Steering Gearbox Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automotive Steering Gearbox Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive Steering Gearbox Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automotive Steering Gearbox Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automotive Steering Gearbox Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Automotive Steering Gearbox Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Automotive Steering Gearbox Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Automotive Steering Gearbox Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Automotive Steering Gearbox Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Automotive Steering Gearbox Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Automotive Steering Gearbox Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automotive Steering Gearbox Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automotive Steering Gearbox Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automotive Steering Gearbox Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automotive Steering Gearbox Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Bosch

8.1.1 Bosch Corporation Information

8.1.2 Bosch Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Bosch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Bosch Product Description

8.1.5 Bosch Recent Development

8.2 ZF Friedrichshafen

8.2.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information

8.2.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Product Description

8.2.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development

8.3 Nexteer Automotive

8.3.1 Nexteer Automotive Corporation Information

8.3.2 Nexteer Automotive Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Nexteer Automotive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Nexteer Automotive Product Description

8.3.5 Nexteer Automotive Recent Development

8.4 Knorr-Bremse

8.4.1 Knorr-Bremse Corporation Information

8.4.2 Knorr-Bremse Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Knorr-Bremse Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Knorr-Bremse Product Description

8.4.5 Knorr-Bremse Recent Development

8.5 ThyssenKrupp

8.5.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

8.5.2 ThyssenKrupp Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 ThyssenKrupp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 ThyssenKrupp Product Description

8.5.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development

10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Automotive Steering Gearbox Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Automotive Steering Gearbox Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Automotive Steering Gearbox Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India

11 Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Steering Gearbox Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Steering Gearbox Distributors

11.3 Automotive Steering Gearbox Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

