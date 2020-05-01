Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2026|Robert Bosch, Denso, Magna International
Complete study of the global Automotive Parts Manufacturing market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Parts Manufacturing industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Parts Manufacturing production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Automotive Parts Manufacturing market include , Robert Bosch, Denso, Magna International, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hyundai Mobis, Aisin Seiki, Faurecia, Lear Corp, Valeo, Aptiv, Yazaki Corp, Sumitomo Electric, JTEKT Corp, Thyssenkrupp, Mahle GmbH, Yanfeng Automotive, BASF, Calsonic Kansei Corp, Toyota Boshoku Corp, Schaeffler, Panasonic Automotive, Toyoda Gosei, Autoliv, Hitachi Automotive, Gestamp, BorgWarner, Meritor, Magneti Marelli, Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Parts Manufacturing
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Automotive Parts Manufacturing industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Parts Manufacturing manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Parts Manufacturing industry.
Global Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Segment By Type:
, Driveline & Powertrain, Interiors & Exteriors, Electronics, Bodies & Chassis, Seating, Lighting, Wheel & Tires, Others Automotive Parts Manufacturing
Global Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Segment By Application:
, OEMs, Aftermarket
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Parts Manufacturing industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automotive Parts Manufacturing market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Parts Manufacturing industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Parts Manufacturing market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Parts Manufacturing market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Parts Manufacturing market?
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Parts Manufacturing Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Driveline & Powertrain
1.4.3 Interiors & Exteriors
1.4.4 Electronics
1.4.5 Bodies & Chassis
1.4.6 Seating
1.4.7 Lighting
1.4.8 Wheel & Tires
1.4.9 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 OEMs
1.5.3 Aftermarket
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Parts Manufacturing Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Parts Manufacturing Industry
1.6.1.1 Automotive Parts Manufacturing Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Parts Manufacturing Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Parts Manufacturing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Automotive Parts Manufacturing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Automotive Parts Manufacturing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Automotive Parts Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Parts Manufacturing Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Parts Manufacturing Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Parts Manufacturing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Parts Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Parts Manufacturing Revenue in 2019
3.3 Automotive Parts Manufacturing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Automotive Parts Manufacturing Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Automotive Parts Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Parts Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Automotive Parts Manufacturing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automotive Parts Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Automotive Parts Manufacturing Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Automotive Parts Manufacturing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Automotive Parts Manufacturing Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Automotive Parts Manufacturing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Automotive Parts Manufacturing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Automotive Parts Manufacturing Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Automotive Parts Manufacturing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Automotive Parts Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
