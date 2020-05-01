Augmenting Demand for Point Of Care Uric Acid Testing System Market to Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth During the Crisis Period of COVID-19 and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Breakdown of purines leads to production of uric acid. Purines are often produced by body and also found in the food. Uric acid is excreted through kidney and inability of kidney to effectively excrete uric acid or overproduction of uric acid leads to buildup of uric acid in the blood forming the crystals. The high level of uric acid in the blood is known as hyperuricemia. Various factors such as renal insufficiency, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, psoriasis, etc. leads to hyperuricemia. Hyperuricemia is responsible for the disease such as gout. Gout is term used to indicate deposition of uric acid crystals in the different body compartments. Gout is form of arthritis which is associated with severe pain, tenderness of joints, and skin redness in the area. Currently over 8 million people in the United States suffer from the gout and hence to avoid hyperuricemia related complications, point of care uric acid testing system plays important role in keeping track of uric acid level in the blood.

Around 85 – 90% hyperuricemia is associated with the inability of kidney to effectively filter uric acid and increasing prevalence of kidney diseases expected to drive the point of care uric acid testing system market growth. Increasing worldwide prevalence of obesity which is one of causative factor hyperuricemia expected fuel the point of care uric acid testing system market growth. The world population suffering with diabetes is rapidly increasing due to various factors such change in physical activity, eating habits, etc. which in turn expected to drive the growth of point of care uric acid testing system market. Various healthcare professionals advice to keep check on uric acid levels in patients who are at risk of hyperuricemia and point of care uric acid testing system let’s them check uric acid levels at any place thus point of care uric acid testing system can play important role in those scenarios. Although, preventive measure are taken to minimize incidence of gout by advising patients to keep track of uric acid level using point of care uric acid testing system, reluctance in adoption by patients may impede the market growth.

Global point of care uric acid testing system market can be segmented on the basis of technology type, end user and geography

By technology type point of care uric acid testing system market is segmented as:

Multi-Monitoring System

Premium Monitoring System

By end user point of care uric acid testing system market is segmented as:

Home Care Settings

Pathology Laboratories

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Worldwide increasing prevalence of obesity, diabetes and kidney related diseases increases the risk of hyperuricemia which in turn expected to drive the growth of point of care uric acid testing system market. By product type point of care uric acid testing system market is expected to be dominated by multi-monitoring system due to availability of different monitoring platforms such as glucose monitoring, uric acid monitoring, cholesterol monitoring by offering more patient compliance. By end user home care settings expected to dominate the point of care uric acid testing system market due to patient convenience. The manufacturers in the point of care uric acid testing system market are trying to develop product with advance multi-monitoring system coupled with high number of potential tests per device.

The global point of care uric acid testing system is expected to be dominated by North America due to high prevalence of hyperuricemia related conditions. Europe is expected to be second most lucrative point of care uric acid testing system market due to higher patient adoption. Latin America point of care uric acid testing system market is expected to witness steady growth due to increasing usage of point of care uric acid testing system. Asia-Pacific point of care uric acid testing system market is expected to be emerging market due to increasing adoption of point of care uric acid testing system coupled with increase in prevalence of hyperuricemia related conditions. Middle East and Africa expected to be least lucrative point of care uric acid testing system market due to least adoption.

Key participants operating in the point of care uric acid testing system market are ,

