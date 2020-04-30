The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life science Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Vacuum Blood Collection Tube market globally. This report on ‘Vacuum Blood Collection Tube market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Vacuum blood collection tubes refers to sterile glass or plastic tubes that includes stoppers to generate a vacuum seal inside the collection tube. The use of vacuum tubes helps to prevent needle-stick damage by preventing human contact of the needles thereby reducing contamination. The vacuum blood collection tubes consists of a double point needle that is attached to a tubular adaptor.

Key Competitors In Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market are BD, Narang Medical Limited, Terumo Corporation, GPC Medical Ltd., Vitrex Medical A/S, Medtronic, KALSTEIN FRANCE, ELITech Group, F.L. Medical, STRECK, INC.And Others

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Landscape

4 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market – Global Analysis

6 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Component

7 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Technology

8 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Application

9 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Connectivity

10 North America Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

11 Europe Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

14 South and Central America Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

15 Industry Landscape

16 Key Company Profiles

17 Appendix

17.1 About The Insight Partners

17.2 Glossary of Terms

17.3 Research Methodology

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tubes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of vacuum blood collection tubes market with detailed market segmentation by product, material, application, end user and geography. The global vacuum blood collection tubes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vacuum blood collection tubes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

By Product (Gel and Clot Activator Tubes, Heparin Tubes, EDTA Tubes, Glucose Tubes, Serum Separating Tubes, ERS Tubes);

By Material (PET, Polypropylene, Tempered Glass);

By Application (Blood Routine Examination, Biochemical Test, Coagulation Testing);

By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Pathology Labs, Blood Banks) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

