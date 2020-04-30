Organic Chicken Market Current Outlook Of Industry & Forecast 2019-2029



Inclination towards nutritious and organic food items has resulted in growth of organic food market. In parallel, meat consumers have started following trend of organic meats. Primarily, organic chicken are developed in farms and no growth drugs are provided. They are raised in natural manner with help of organic farming. No pesticide containing or synthetic food is included in the diet. This, in turn, provide nutritious benefits to the consumers. Also, in case of organic chicken consumption, risk of food poisoning is reduced.

Further, the living condition provided is also quite natural, less stressful, and comparatively healthier. Hence, the eggs produced are rich in protein with less saturated fat and cholesterol.

Rising awareness regarding health factor alone is pushing the demand rate of organic chicken.

Growing Meat Consuming Population Across Globe Underpins Organic Chicken Market

Meanwhile, growing meat consuming population across the globe is underpinning growth organic chicken market. Rising per capita income is one of the major factors driving the demand rate. Also, availability of preserved food items and rising awareness regarding ill-effects of adulterated food products are creating market space for organic food items.

Considering this as an opportunity, key players have been undertaking various strategies to introduce organic chicken. Talking of strategies, sustainable packaging plays a vital role in gaining customer packaging. Transparent view of the product from packaging and vacuum skin packaging are few packaging methods which helps create a fresh appeal of the product in consumer eye.

Players Diversify Product Portfolio to Mark Presence in Global Organic Chicken Market

Besides packaging methods, companies operating in the global organic chicken market are diversifying their product range to mark their presence across several regions. For example, Tyson Foods Inc. has acquired Tecumseh Poultry LLC. The acquired company is prominent organic chicken producer. Following acquisition, Tyson is planning to add organic fresh chicken and organic chicken sausages in the product line.

The product addition will enhance the product portfolio and widen the growth prospects for Tyson Foods in the organic chicken market.

Similarly, new entrants in the organic chicken market are rising exponentially, on the back of rising demand for organic poultry.

There has been mild demand rate in the conventional chicken products. On the other hand, demand for antibiotic free organic chicken has been rising. Registering the demand rate, Pilgrim’s Inc. has been trying to tap organic chicken space.

Further, in stream of rising organic chicken demand, Bell and Evan, prominent player in organic chicken market, is aiming to triple the production rate. Hence, the company is trying to increase the capacity to produce the organic chicken in organic manner by investing on facilities and innovative equipment. The company is focusing to provide nutritious and healthy organic chicken to health conscious consumers.

Growing demand for organic chicken has been impelling grocers across the globe to cater the demand for consumers. This factor, in turn, has been pushing the company to expand its production facilities.

Organic chicken accounts for approximately 30% of total output of Bell and Evans. In addition, the company is focusing on outsourcing its organic feed domestically.

Some of the key players operating in the organic chicken market are Plainville Farms LLC, Hain Celestial, Plukon Food Group, Sanderson Farms, Perdue Farms, Eversfield Organic, Pilgrims, Foster Farms, Tysons Food Inc., and Bell and Evans.

Europe market is likely to hold prominent position in the organic chicken market. This is due to large meat consumer base in the region. On the other hand, South Asia regional market is anticipated to show progressive growth rate. The growth rate is attributed to increasing demand for organic chicken in the region and increasing per capital income.

