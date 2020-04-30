Hockey Equipment Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | GRYPHON HOCKEY, SHER-WOOD & TK Hockey Equipment

Global Hockey Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Hockey Equipment Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are BAUER Hockey, CanAm Underwater Hockey Gear, Grays of Cambridge, GRYPHON HOCKEY, SHER-WOOD & TK Hockey Equipment.

One trend in the market is growth in participation rate of women in hockey. Field hockey is becoming increasingly popular with more women joining the game every year. In 2017, the US had witnessed a major participation of over 65,000 high school and college women field hockey players. The country has a number of colleges that gives scholarships only to women.

One driver in the market is use of better raw materials resulting in premiumization. The use of high-tech hockey sticks of superior technology is currently in trend. Integran Technologies uses Nanovate, a nanocrystalline metal to manufacture high-tech hockey sticks. This technology helps to avoid the formation of microfractures in the sticks, a pricey problem for amateur and professional players. These hockey sticks are engineered with a thin coating of Nanovate to the lower 24 inches of the sticks to offer a flex for a slap shot. The blade has a foam core construction that gives it a high balance point.

The global Hockey Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hockey Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Hockey Equipment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hockey Equipment in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Hockey Equipment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hockey Equipment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Hockey Equipment Market Overview:

If you are involved in the Hockey Equipment industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Online Retail & Others, , Sticks, Protective Gear, Footwear & Others and major players. If you want to classify different company according to your targeted objective or geography we can provide customization according to your requirement.

You can get free access to samples from the report here: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1535154-global-hockey-equipment-market-8

Hockey Equipment Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Hockey Equipment research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-19, and forecast to 2025) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The segments and sub-section of Hockey Equipment market are shown below:

The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , Sticks, Protective Gear, Footwear & Others

Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Online Retail & Others

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – BAUER Hockey, CanAm Underwater Hockey Gear, Grays of Cambridge, GRYPHON HOCKEY, SHER-WOOD & TK Hockey Equipment

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1535154-global-hockey-equipment-market-8

If opting for the Global version of Hockey Equipment Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Buy this research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1535154

Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Hockey Equipment market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Hockey Equipment near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Hockey Equipment market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1535154-global-hockey-equipment-market-8

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Hockey Equipment market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Hockey Equipment market, Applications [Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Online Retail & Others], Market Segment by Types , Sticks, Protective Gear, Footwear & Others;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Hockey Equipment Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt & South Africa ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Hockey Equipment Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Hockey Equipment Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter