Global Wireless Charging IC Market Outlook 2020:Key market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2020-2026

The report named, * Global Wireless Charging IC Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 * has been added to the archive of market research studies by QY Research. The industry experts and researchers have offered reliable and precise analysis of the global Wireless Charging IC market in view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the global Wireless Charging IC market.

The report has also focused on the competitive landscape and the key strategies deployed by the market participants to strengthen their presence in the global Wireless Charging IC market. This helps the competitors in taking well-versed business decisions by having overall insights of the market scenario. Leading players operating in the global Wireless Charging IC market comprising IDT, Texas Instruments, NXP/Freescale, ADI/Linear Tech, Qualcomm, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, On Semiconductor, Semtech, ROHM, Toshiba, Panasonic, Maxim, Generalplus, E-Charging Inc. (CPS), CVSMicro, Xiamen Newyea Tech, ZoneCharge, BOEONE, Celfras Wireless Charging IC are also profiled in the report.

Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to boost the global Wireless Charging IC market growth in the years to come. Besides, authors of the report have shed light on the factors that may hamper the growth of the global Wireless Charging IC market.The report also helps in understanding the global Wireless Charging IC market through key segments including application, product type, and end user. This analysis is based on various parameters such as CGAR, share, size, production, and consumption.The leading industry experts have also scrutinized the global Wireless Charging IC market from a geographical point of view, keeping in view the potential countries and their regions. Market participants can rely on the regional analysis provided by them to sustain revenues.

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Wireless Charging IC market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Wireless Charging IC Segmentation by Product

, Transmitter ICs, Receiver ICs

Wireless Charging IC Segmentation by Application

, Smart Phones and Tablets, Wearable Electronic Devices, Medical Devices, Automobile Devices, Others

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wireless Charging IC market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wireless Charging IC industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wireless Charging IC market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wireless Charging IC market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wireless Charging IC market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wireless Charging IC Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Transmitter ICs

1.4.3 Receiver ICs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Smart Phones and Tablets

1.5.3 Wearable Electronic Devices

1.5.4 Medical Devices

1.5.5 Automobile Devices

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Wireless Charging IC Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Wireless Charging IC Industry

1.6.1.1 Wireless Charging IC Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Wireless Charging IC Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Wireless Charging IC Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Wireless Charging IC Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Wireless Charging IC Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wireless Charging IC Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Wireless Charging IC Production by Regions

4.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wireless Charging IC Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Wireless Charging IC Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Wireless Charging IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wireless Charging IC Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Wireless Charging IC Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Wireless Charging IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Wireless Charging IC Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Wireless Charging IC Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Wireless Charging IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Wireless Charging IC Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Wireless Charging IC Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Wireless Charging IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Taiwan (China)

4.6.1 Taiwan (China) Wireless Charging IC Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Taiwan (China) Wireless Charging IC Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Taiwan (China)

4.6.4 Taiwan (China) Wireless Charging IC Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Wireless Charging IC Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 IDT

8.1.1 IDT Corporation Information

8.1.2 IDT Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 IDT Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 IDT Product Description

8.1.5 IDT Recent Development

8.2 Texas Instruments

8.2.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

8.2.2 Texas Instruments Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Texas Instruments Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Texas Instruments Product Description

8.2.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

8.3 NXP/Freescale

8.3.1 NXP/Freescale Corporation Information

8.3.2 NXP/Freescale Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 NXP/Freescale Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 NXP/Freescale Product Description

8.3.5 NXP/Freescale Recent Development

8.4 ADI/Linear Tech

8.4.1 ADI/Linear Tech Corporation Information

8.4.2 ADI/Linear Tech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 ADI/Linear Tech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 ADI/Linear Tech Product Description

8.4.5 ADI/Linear Tech Recent Development

8.5 Qualcomm

8.5.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

8.5.2 Qualcomm Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Qualcomm Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Qualcomm Product Description

8.5.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

8.6 Broadcom

8.6.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

8.6.2 Broadcom Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Broadcom Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Broadcom Product Description

8.6.5 Broadcom Recent Development

8.7 STMicroelectronics

8.7.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

8.7.2 STMicroelectronics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 STMicroelectronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 STMicroelectronics Product Description

8.7.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

8.8 On Semiconductor

8.8.1 On Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.8.2 On Semiconductor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 On Semiconductor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 On Semiconductor Product Description

8.8.5 On Semiconductor Recent Development

8.9 Semtech

8.9.1 Semtech Corporation Information

8.9.2 Semtech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Semtech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Semtech Product Description

8.9.5 Semtech Recent Development

8.10 ROHM

8.10.1 ROHM Corporation Information

8.10.2 ROHM Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 ROHM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 ROHM Product Description

8.10.5 ROHM Recent Development

8.11 Toshiba

8.11.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.11.2 Toshiba Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Toshiba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Toshiba Product Description

8.11.5 Toshiba Recent Development

8.12 Panasonic

8.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.12.2 Panasonic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Panasonic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Panasonic Product Description

8.12.5 Panasonic Recent Development

8.13 Maxim

8.13.1 Maxim Corporation Information

8.13.2 Maxim Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Maxim Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Maxim Product Description

8.13.5 Maxim Recent Development

8.14 Generalplus

8.14.1 Generalplus Corporation Information

8.14.2 Generalplus Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Generalplus Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Generalplus Product Description

8.14.5 Generalplus Recent Development

8.15 E-Charging Inc. (CPS)

8.15.1 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Corporation Information

8.15.2 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Product Description

8.15.5 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Recent Development

8.16 CVSMicro

8.16.1 CVSMicro Corporation Information

8.16.2 CVSMicro Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 CVSMicro Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 CVSMicro Product Description

8.16.5 CVSMicro Recent Development

8.17 Xiamen Newyea Tech

8.17.1 Xiamen Newyea Tech Corporation Information

8.17.2 Xiamen Newyea Tech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Xiamen Newyea Tech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Xiamen Newyea Tech Product Description

8.17.5 Xiamen Newyea Tech Recent Development

8.18 ZoneCharge

8.18.1 ZoneCharge Corporation Information

8.18.2 ZoneCharge Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 ZoneCharge Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 ZoneCharge Product Description

8.18.5 ZoneCharge Recent Development

8.19 BOEONE

8.19.1 BOEONE Corporation Information

8.19.2 BOEONE Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 BOEONE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 BOEONE Product Description

8.19.5 BOEONE Recent Development

8.20 Celfras

8.20.1 Celfras Corporation Information

8.20.2 Celfras Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Celfras Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Celfras Product Description

8.20.5 Celfras Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Wireless Charging IC Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Taiwan (China) 10 Wireless Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Wireless Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Wireless Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Wireless Charging IC Sales Channels

11.2.2 Wireless Charging IC Distributors

11.3 Wireless Charging IC Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Wireless Charging IC Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

