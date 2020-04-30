Global Weather Forecasting Equipment Market Size, Share, Types, Manufacturers, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Weather Forecasting Equipment Market by Value. The report analyzes the Weather Forecasting Equipment Market by Sensor Type (Barometer, Hygrometer, Anemometer, Thermometer, Others), by Application type (Agriculture, Aviation, Transportation & Logistics, Meteorology, Others) and by equipment type (Drones/UAVs, Weather Station, LIDAR, Others). The Global Weather Forecasting Equipment Market has been analysed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The Global Weather Forecasting Equipment Market was valued at USD 3,908.15 Million in the year 2018. Key responsible factors for high demand of Weather Forecasting Equipment include product performance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. The global weather forecasting equipment market is mostly driven by gaining popularity among various end-user industries. Moreover, the leading companies are actively engaged in launching innovative products to gain competitive edge over other players, which is also propelling the market.

More accurate weather forecasting allows airlines to maximize the use of their planes. It makes shipping easier and safer. Utilities can better make decisions about their capacity needs during heat waves or large rainfalls. Additionally, rapid industrialization in growing economies of APAC regions like India, china and Japan along with other developing countries like Brazil is anticipated to boost the demand of weather forecasting equipment.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of global Weather Forecasting Equipment market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors.

Company Analysis – Vaisala, Campbell Scientific,Inc, Airmar Technology Corporation, All Weather Inc., Morcom International, Skye Instrument Limited, Munro Instruments Limited, Lufft Mess-und Regeltechnik GmbH, Sutron Corporation

NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.