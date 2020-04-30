Global Genetic Sequencing Test Market World Market Analysis By Technology Type, By Test Type, By Products, By End User, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)

The Genetic Sequencing Test Market was valued at USD 3750 Million in the year 2018. Increase in number of old age population, increase in number of diseases, decrease in the cost of sequencing, increasing need for better healthcare are the basic reasons behind increased demand for the global sequencing market. Global Genetic Sequencing Test Market will continue to grow as the leading companies launch new sequencing products with increased efficiency and less time consumption. Therefore, usage by healthcare set ups, research institutes, biotechnology centres is increasing. These markets are influenced by the cost factor for the end users. Also developing countries, which suffer from lack of funding, are not able to use this technology to the fullest.

On the basis of Technology, the segments are First Generation Sequencing and Next Generation Sequencing. The older technology is costly as well as time consuming but it is still considered as “Gold Standard” to validate the result obtained by next generation sequencing. Next Generation Technology provides long reads which have drastically reduced the cost and result annotation time.

Among the country, United States of America currently leads the genetic sequencing market owing to considerable investments being done in healthcare sector. Also, presence of leading market players like Illlumina in this region makes the technology more readily available. Moreover, countries like China, India, Germany, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia are expected to grow faster owing to increased investment in the research and development.

Scope of the Report

Global Genetic Sequencing Test Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Genetic Sequencing Test Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, Services

Analysis by Technology: First Generation Sequencing, Next Generation Sequencing

Analysis by Test Type: Diagnostic testing, Non-Invasive Pre-Natal testing, others

Analysis by End User: Academic and Research Institutes, Healthcare

Country Analysis –

U.S., India, China, France, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Illumina, F. Hoffman- La Roche Holding AG, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Pacific Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BGI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Macrogen.

NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.