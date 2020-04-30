COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Saudi Arabia HVAC Market Insights on Strategies of Key Players

The Saudi Arabian heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market is growing on account of the rising infrastructure spending and expanding hospitality sector in the country.

In 2018, the sale of such systems generated an estimated revenue of $1.9 billion, which is expected to rise to $2.4 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2024 (forecast period). HVAC systems cool or heat a closed space, maintain the flow of fresh air and remove contaminants, either as standalone devices or integrated ones.

Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/saudi-arabia-hvac-market/report-sample

Among all these, cooling systems dominated the market throughout the historical period (2014-2018) in terms of value and volume, and will continue doing so in the forecast period, wherein this division is also predicted to grow the fastest. This is because of the perpetually hot regional weather, which necessitates the installation of such devices in buildings and various other enclosed spaces.

One of the primary reasons for the growth of the Saudi Arabian HVAC market is the increase in the number of infrastructure projects in the country. For instance, the metro system is being constructed in Riyadh at a cost of around $23.0 billion to be completed by 2021; the system will have 85 stations over 109 miles of route length.

Read summary of report here :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/saudi-arabia-hvac-market

Similarly, the under-construction Jeddah Metro will consist of 46 stations. All these stations will be equipped with HVAC systems for cooling and ventilation purposes, thereby boosting the market progress.

Along with the infrastructure, the hospitality sector of the nation is also booming, owing to the increasing number of travelers coming here from across the world. The two holiest sites in Islam — Makkah and Medina — are located in Saudi Arabia, which draw loads of people.