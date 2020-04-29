Security Information and Event Management Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026
Global Security Information and Event Management Market is valued approximately at USD 4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. SIEM refers to software and product services that combine security event management (SEM) and security information management (SIM). Security information and event management provides real time analysis of security alerts to organizations of IT infrastructure and network applications and hardware. Security information and event management (SIEM) tracks and analyzes the security with the help of SIM and SEM that further helps the organization to adhere to legal compliances in order to protect its IT infrastructure. SIEM also look after the logs in security database, allowing real time analysis of security-based events for organization to take necessary security steps. The rise and sophistication of cyber-attacks, Stringent security compliances and government regulations and increase in adoption of cloud-based services among SME are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Cloud Computing Community, 77% of enterprises have at least one application or a portion of their enterprise computing infrastructure in the cloud in 2016. Moreover, as per technocrats over 75% of private and government organizations have adopted hybrid cloud-based services in 2016. For instance, as per company’s news release in June 2019, Benefitfocus Inc. introduced the advanced BenefitsPlace Platform, a cloud-based functionality tool to educate consumers, improve the mobile experience and simplify the process of consumers’ benefits decisions. Thus, rising penetration of cloud-based services across various organization will create a lucrative growth of this market. However, higher cost involved in deploying SIEM solution is the major factor restraining the growth of global Security Information and Event Management market during the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
SolarWinds Inc.
IBM Corporation
Micro Focus International Plc
Rapid7
RSA
McAfee LLC
Splunk Inc.
ManageEngine
LogRhythm
Exabeam Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solution
Services
By Deployment:
Cloud
On-Premise
By Organization Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Application:
Log Management and Reporting
Threat Intelligence
Security Analytics
Others
By Vertical:
Finance and Insurance
Healthcare and Social Assistance
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
