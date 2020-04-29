Global Smart Railways Market Size, COVID 19 Impact, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Forecast to 2026

Global Smart Railways Market is valued approximately at USD 20.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.7% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Smart railways incorporate information and communication technology to the railway structure to provide new-generation services and solutions for rail transport and operations. It also offers reliable and advanced services to commuters to meet the growing consumer demand for safe and efficient services. This helps in improving passenger experience, operational efficiency and offers high returns on investments. The demand for smart railway is accredited to the growing demand for cloud-based services and increased adoption of IoT technology. The emergence of the Internet of Things has driven technological advancements in the areas across the network, sensors, radio access, and other systems. Radio-based communication network offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 3G, and 4G services to utilize smart railways projects. For instance, in July 2019, Cisco aligned with Google, aiming to offer, access to free and high-speed Wireless Fidelity (WiFi) at public locations in India. According to company, Cisco would offer network infrastructure for Google Station Service on numerous public locations, including railway stations. Similarly, in May 2019, Huawei partnered with Bombardier, to provide turnkey communication solutions for yellow and pink monorail lines in Bangkok. The market also seeks opportunities due to the emerging trend of smart cities along with autonomous Trains. However, lack of ICT infrastructure impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

ALE International

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Moxa Inc.

Thales Group

General Electric Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Solution

Services

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Smart Railways Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Smart Railways Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Smart Railways Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Smart Railways Market, by Offering

Chapter 6. Global Smart Railways Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Top Market Strategies

7.2. Company Profiles

