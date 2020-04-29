Global Nutrition & Supplements Market Report 2020: Players, Countries, Type and Application, Regional Forecast To 2026
Global Nutrition & Supplements Market is valued approximately at USD 113.94 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Nutrition & supplements are manufactured in the form of pills, capsules, tablets or liquid etc. which were taken by mouth with an intention to supplements the diet of an individual. Consumption of such nutrition & supplements enables healthy compounds to an individual with minerals, vitamins, fiber and amino acid etc. Such supplements and nutrition compounds are extracted from either food source or synthetic and animals. Due to such advantages, the nutrition & supplements are help full in reducing extra calorie and weight, therefore growing awareness among people regarding health awareness is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the study survey by the World Food India 2017, India’s Nutraceuticals market is expected to double in size to USD 4 Billion by 2020 from year 2017 due to the strong demand for dietary supplements for the upper- and middle-class population. Similarly, as per survey by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (US), over 77% of population in the United States consumes dietary supplements. Also, survey concluded that majority of both males and females, aged 18+, take dietary supplements and Among all the age groups, adults between the ages 35 � 54 have the highest usage of dietary supplements at 81 percent. Thus, increasing consumption of dietary supplements and significant growth in awareness among people regarding their health is expected to drive the market growth. However, side effects associated with such nutritionals and supplements is expected to hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.
Major market player included in this report are:
Pfizer Inc.
Amway
Suntory Holdings Ltd
Glanbia PLC
Glaxosmithkline PLC
Abbott Laboratories
Bayer AG
Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd
Sanofi S.A
DuPont
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Vitamin
Minerals
Herbal Supplements
Fatty acid
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Pharmacies & Drug store
Supermarket & Hypermarket
Online Channels
Others
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
