Global Nutrition & Supplements Market Report 2020: Players, Countries, Type and Application, Regional Forecast To 2026

Global Nutrition & Supplements Market is valued approximately at USD 113.94 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Nutrition & supplements are manufactured in the form of pills, capsules, tablets or liquid etc. which were taken by mouth with an intention to supplements the diet of an individual. Consumption of such nutrition & supplements enables healthy compounds to an individual with minerals, vitamins, fiber and amino acid etc. Such supplements and nutrition compounds are extracted from either food source or synthetic and animals. Due to such advantages, the nutrition & supplements are help full in reducing extra calorie and weight, therefore growing awareness among people regarding health awareness is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the study survey by the World Food India 2017, India’s Nutraceuticals market is expected to double in size to USD 4 Billion by 2020 from year 2017 due to the strong demand for dietary supplements for the upper- and middle-class population. Similarly, as per survey by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (US), over 77% of population in the United States consumes dietary supplements. Also, survey concluded that majority of both males and females, aged 18+, take dietary supplements and Among all the age groups, adults between the ages 35 � 54 have the highest usage of dietary supplements at 81 percent. Thus, increasing consumption of dietary supplements and significant growth in awareness among people regarding their health is expected to drive the market growth. However, side effects associated with such nutritionals and supplements is expected to hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Vitamin

Minerals

Herbal Supplements

Fatty acid

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies & Drug store

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Channels

Others

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Nutrition & Supplements Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Nutrition & Supplements Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Nutrition & Supplements Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Nutrition & Supplements Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Global Nutrition & Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel

Chapter 7. Global Nutrition & Supplements Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Pfizer Inc.

8.2.2. Amway

8.2.3. Suntory Holdings Ltd

8.2.4. Glanbia PLC

8.2.5. Glaxosmithkline PLC

8.2.6. Abbott Laboratories

8.2.7. Bayer AG

8.2.8. Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd

8.2.9. Sanofi S.A

8.2.10. DuPont

Chapter 9. Research Process

