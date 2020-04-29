Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size study, by Type (Button mushroom, Oyster mushroom, Shiitake mushroom, Other types) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Mushroom Cultivation Market is valued approximately USD 16.12 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.0 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Mushrooms are edible fungi that are classified as vegetables. These are rich in selenium, Vitamin D, riboflavin, potassium and other ingredients. Mushroom cultivation is process of growing mushrooms on a large scale for commercial purposes. It consists of six steps which includes , composting, spawning, casing, pinning and cropping. All these steps yield a high-quality mushrooms for consumption. The rising health benefits owing to the consumption of mushrooms drives the market growth. As the consumption of mushrooms supports weight management, health immunity and enhancement of overall health aiding the consumer preference over consumption. Moreover, mushroom consumption can reduce risk of diseases such as prostate cancer and breast cancer. This increase in consumption owing to the health benefits has led to the increase in production and cultivation of mushrooms. As per Food Association Organization, the global area harvested for Mushrooms and Truffles increased from 39 thousand hectares in 2016 to 48 thousand hectares in 2017 and further to 67 thousand in 2018. With the production in 2018 accounting to 8.9 million tons. However, lack of a skilled workforce impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Moreover, the trend of addition of mushrooms in various multi-cuisine dishes aids the market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Monaghan Mushrooms (Ireland)

Walsh Mushrooms Group (Ireland)

Mycelia (Belgium)

South Mill Mushrooms Sales (US)

Smithy Mushrooms Ltd. (UK)

Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH (Germany)

Italspwan (Italy)

Mushroom SAS (Italy)

Hirano Mushroom LLC (Kosovo)

Fujishukin Co. Ltd. (Japan)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Button mushroom

Oyster mushroom

Shiitake mushroom

Other types

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, by Type

Chapter 6 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Top Market Strategies

7.2. Company Profiles

Chapter 8 Research Process

