Global Food Encapsulation Market Size, COVID 19 Impact, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Forecast to 2026

Global Food Encapsulation Market is valued approximately USD 9.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.50 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Food encapsulation is a technique of covering individual ingredient particles with a coating for protection against a broad range of environmental factors. Food encapsulation is similar to wrapping a protective shell around a core or grouping of flavour materials. It is often employed to provide uniform taste, increase shelf-life, time-release taste and smell and colouring, , improve taste and protect against harsh conditions (e.g. heat) during production of the finished product. Food encapsulation technology can reduce degradation and loss of flavour during various product processes and storage. Food encapsulation techniques also offer functional properties such as a controlled release of aromatic molecules in a given environment such as water (if flavoured tea), mouth (solid food: candy, toothpaste) and spray. The market is primarily driven by the increasing use of encapsulated flavors in the food and beverage industry and the rising adoption of microencapsulation for functional ingredients. Moreover, growing packaged food demand is expected to fuel global food encapsulation market growth. As per China Food Industry Associations internal Food Industry Summary report 2018 the food processing industry reached to USD 1.47 trillion in 2017 demonstrating an increase of 6.3% over its value from the previous year. This increase is due to the shift from eating full to eating well mentality of the Chinese citizens specially the middle-class population who chose snacks, beverages, condiments and other processed foods over traditional meals. This has increased the load on the food processing units in the country to balance the demand from exit of traditional meals. Also, according to the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, China has become one of the largest packaged food markets across the world. The Chinese packaged food market valued at USD 202 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach around USD 347 billion by 2018. However, Maintaining the stability of encapsulated food impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, Technological advancements in controlled delivery and release systems is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for market participants.

Major market player included in this report are:

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands)

Royal DSM (Netherlands)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Cargill Incorporated (US)

LycoRed Group (Israel)

Balchem Corporation (US)

Firmenich Incorporated (Switzerland)

BASF SE (Germany)

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Core Phase:

Vitamins

Minerals

Organic Acids

Enzymes

Flavors & Essence

Sweeteners

Colors

Preservatives

Essential Oils

Pro-biotic

Pre-biotic

Others

By Shell Material:

Hydrocolloids

Melts

Polymers

Lipids

Others

By Technology:

Micro encapsulation

Macro encapsulation

Nano encapsulation

Hybrid Technologies

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Food Encapsulation Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Food Encapsulation Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Food Encapsulation Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Food Encapsulation Market, by Core Phase

Chapter 6. Global Food Encapsulation Market, by Shell Material

Chapter 7. Global Food Encapsulation Market, by Technology

Chapter 8. Global Food Encapsulation Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

Chapter 10. Research Process

