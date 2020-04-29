Global Deodorization System market at USD 3.40 billion in 2018 growth rate of more than 4.60% over the forecast period 2019-2026

Global Deodorization System market is valued approximately at USD 3.40 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 4.60% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Deodorization are referred as a steam distillation process in which good quality steam is injected into soybean oil at a high temperature and high vacuum, that remove Free fatty acid (FFA) and volatile odiferous components to obtain odorless and bland oil. Rise in industrialization and rapid growth in urbanization growth in the oil industry, rising technological advancement and increase in demand for higher nutritional value in edible oil are the factors propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: on 5 March 2018, as per International Energy Agency (IEA), globally the demand of oil is growing with an average of 1.2 mb/d and reach to 104.7 mb/d till 2023 from 6.9 mb/d in 2018. Also, China and India together are expected to contribute about 50% oil demand globally. Whereas, high energy consumption and technical difficulties during oil processing is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, growth of the manufacturing sector in Southeast Asia and upcoming demand for hybridization of algal oils with regular oils is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the upcoming years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alfa Laval

Desmet Ballestra

Crown Iron Works

Compro Internationals

Zhengzhou Sunshine Machinery Co. Ltd.

Luohe Zhongzhiyuan Grain & Oil Machinery Co. Ltd.

Myande Group Co. Ltd.

Goyum Screw Press

HUM Oil & Fat Technologies

Andreotti Impianti S.P.A

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Pumps

Towers

Coolers

Oil and Water Management systems

Tanks

Others

By Technology:

Thin Film

Packed Column

By Refining Method:

Physical refining

Chemical refining

By Edible Oil:

Soybean Oil

Peanut Oil

Rapeseed/ Canola Oil

Others

By Operation:

Batch Deodorization System

Semi- Continuous System

Continuous Deodorization System

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

