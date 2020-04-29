Customer Analytics Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026

Global Customer Analytics Market is valued approximately at USD 8.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Customer analytics is a process in which data or information is collected from customer behavior to make business decision via predictive analytics and market segmentation. The data or information is beneficial for site selection, direct marketing and customer relationship management. Customer analytics helps organization to learn the benefits of cloud-based tools and elements like customer data source, data models, processing application, computing power, analytics model and data storage, which further helps them to improve decision making across operations. The need to understand customer buying behavior for a more personalized customer experience, rising competition between businesses and growing demand for improved customer satisfaction and advent of technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and business process automation to streamline marketing operations are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of customer analytics by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company�s news release in February 2019, Abbott launched innovative new virtual assistant to support and engage pan-India sales force and its name is Maya. Maya is a BOT with a personality developed by SmartBots AI, and powered by Amazon�s LeX technology, it uses a voice or chat interface to communicate with employees in simple natural language and provides them the assistance as per customer needs. However, data privacy laws and protection of customer data critical for customer analytics is the major factor restraining the growth of global Customer Analytics market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Google LLC

Adobe Inc.

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

Salesforce

SAS Institute

Teradata

NICE

Manthan

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application:

Brand Management

Campaign Management

Churn Management

Customer Behavioral Analysis

Product Management

Others

By Data Source:

Web

Social Media

Smartphone

Email

Store

Call Center

Other Data Sources

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

Telecommunications and Information Technology

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Other Industry Verticals

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Customer Analytics Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Customer Analytics Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Customer Analytics Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Customer Analytics Market, by Component

Chapter 6. Global Customer Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

Chapter 7. Global Customer Analytics Market, by Organizational Size

Chapter 8. Global Customer Analytics Market, by Application

Chapter 9. Global Customer Analytics Market, by Data Source

Chapter 10. Global Customer Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical

Chapter 11. Global Customer Analytics Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 12. Competitive Intelligence

12.1. Top Market Strategies

12.2. Company Profiles

Chapter 13. Research Process

