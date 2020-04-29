COVID19 Impact On: Feed antioxidants Market Analysis 2020 Dynamics, Players, Type, Applications, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2026

Global Feed antioxidants Market is valued approximately at USD 342.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Feed antioxidants are ingredients used in feed for animals on purpose for boosting their shelf-life of feed by avoiding unnecessary oxidation in finished feeds and animals entrails. High-yielding animals necessitate a balanced nutritional diet to remain healthy and perform maximally. Feed antioxidants prevent oxidative process that is carried out by autoxidation or hydrolysis. Also, during the storage of animal feed, many chemical processes take place that alters their natural properties. These antioxidants help protect feed nutrients such as vitamins, proteins, pigments, flavoring and fats agents from deterioration. . Increasing demand for animal-based products coupled with increasing awareness regarding animal health are key driving forces of the market growth.

For instance, according to World Health Organization, per capita consumption of milk is expected to reach 89.5 kg/year in 2030 from 78.1 kg/year in 1997-99, Similarly, the per capita consumption of meat is expected to reach 45.3 kg/year in 2030 from 36.4 kg/year in 1997-99. As per Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development, world poultry meat consumption in in 2010 was about 12.822 kg/capita that increased to 13.860 kg/capita in 2017. Apart from this, growth in feed production and implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality are further contributing towards market growth. Furthermore, growth in poultry and aquafeed sectors is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of natural antioxidants impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Request a sample report on Global Feed antioxidants Market: https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/12/2452

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill

BASF

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nutreco

Kemin

Adisseo (Subsidiary of Bluestar Group) Perstorp

Alltech

Novus International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Synthetic

Natural

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Animal:

Poultry

Cattle

Swine

Aquaculture

Pets

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Place the Order of Global Feed antioxidants Market Research Report: https://martresearch.com/paymentform/12/2452/Single_User

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Feed antioxidants Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Feed antioxidants Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Feed antioxidants Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Feed antioxidants Market, by Type

Chapter 6 Global Feed antioxidants Market, by Application

Chapter 7 Global Feed antioxidants Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9 Research Process

For More Enquiry @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/12/2452

For More Details Email Us: [email protected]