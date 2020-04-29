Clean-in-Place Market Analysis Share Size, Demand, Key Players and Explorer Growth Trends by Forecast 2028

Clean-in-Place Market- Introduction

Clean-in-place is the method of cleaning interior of vessels, pipes, filters, process equipment, and related fittings. It is a process that allows complete system to be cleaned without the need of operator and dismantling. Less exposure to chemical, faster cleaning, more repeatable, and less labor intensive are some of the benefits of clean-in-place, resulting in its wide application across various industries.

Mix of chemicals, water, and heat are used to clean machinery and other industrial equipment. Clean-in-place is widely used in hygiene critical industries such as biotechnology, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical. The clean-in-place process is generally part of the automation system. The use of clean-in-place process has increased recently with stringent regulations to prevent contamination. The increased use of clean-in-place systems to meet hygiene requirements in various industries led to the revenue growth of clean-in-place market exceeding US$ 7 billion in 2018.

Clean-in-Place Market- Notable Highlights

Sani-Matic plans to develop new facility in Sun Prairie, featuring 67,500 sq. of manufacturing facility and 26,000 sq. of office space. The facility will include training lab, engineering and automation lab, and factory acceptance testing customer rooms. The new facility is expected to be completed by May 2019.

KHS USA, Inc. is planning to present tried and tested fully automatic Innopro Craft CIP Skid cleaning system and Innofill Can C can filler at BrewExpo America. With Innopro Craft CIP Skid, company offers new system for supplying cleaning and rinsing media to its bottle, keg, and can fillers.

Neogen has launched new Reveal® 3D for coconut allergen screens liquid and environmental samples at 1ppm in five minutes. The company’s Reveal 3D format features test lines including an overload detection system. The test screens coconut protein in clean-in-place rinses, environmental samples, and ultra-high temperature processed beverages.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global clean-in-place market include –

Sani-Matic

Tetra Pak International

Alfa Laval

GEA Group

Krones AG

Melegari Manghi

SPX FLOW

KHS GmbH

Millitec Food Systems

Centec GmbH

Clean-in-Place Market Dynamics

Need for High Levels of Hygiene Driving Demand for Clean-in-Place System in Food and Beverages Industry

Implementation of standards to ensure food safety and hygiene by regulatory bodies globally and increasing awareness about food hygiene are the key factors resulting in the wide application of clean-in-place method in the food and beverages industry. Moreover, increasing requirement for periodic cleaning without disassembly of process piping or vessels has led to the adoption of clean-in-place method in food and beverages industry.

The beverage industry is also witnessing increased demand from customers for clean-in-place validation and verification to ensure plant hygiene and no risk of contamination. Clean-in-place system is also witnessing significant growth in dairy industry owing to the processing of milk and milk products that are ideal media for growth of micro-organisms. Moreover, strict regulations concerning milk including its production, processing and storage as compared to other products is resulting in increasing use of clean-in-place system in the dairy industry.

Integration of Sensors in Clean-in-Place System

Sensors are being integrated with clean-in-place systems to ensure process control and safety. With an aim to eliminate manual verification and errors, sensors are being used with clean-in-place system providing real-time monitoring and control, thereby, reducing energy consumption, cleaning time, and limited use of detergents while offering full traceability. Advanced automatic clean-in-place systems are also being introduced including tracking and imaging feature, thereby, minimizing use of water and detergents.

For instance, conductivity transmitter is being used on a large scale in clean-in-place system to avoid chemical contamination and reduce detergent waste. The transmitter measures residual concentration of chemical and provides data accordingly. Moreover, inaccuracy in pressure and temperature problem in clean-in-place system is also driving demand for sensors to measure pressure and temperature accurately.

Repeated Use of Chemicals and Detergents in Clean-in-Place System Resulting in Buildup of Organisms

The clean-in-place system consist of the use of various chemicals, detergents, disinfectants, and sanitizers for cleaning purpose. Although these agents are being reused and stored for cleaning, it is resulting in buildup of harmful organisms in the vessels, pipelines and other industrial equipment, thereby, leading to contamination and impacting product quality. This system of cleaning by reusing agents can economize the cleaning process in plants, however, is impacting the quality of product, resulting in wastage. This calls for companies to carry out revision of cleaning or clean-in-place strategies to ensure product quality and eliminate the chances of contamination.

Clean-in-Place Market Segmentation

Based on the system type, clean-in-place market is segmented into

Single-use CIP System

Reuse CIP System

Based on the offering, clean-in-place market is segmented into

Single-tank System

Two-tank System

Multi-tank System

Based on the end-use industry, the clean-in-place market is segmented into

Dairy Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

