Carbon Offset-Carbon Credit Trading Service Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026

Global Carbon Offset/Carbon credit Trading Service Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Carbon offset refers to the significant reduction in emission of carbon dioxide or greenhouses gases that is made to compensate for an emission made elsewhere. The offsets can be calculated in tons of carbon dioxide equivalents, as on tons of carbon offset represent the reduction of one tons of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases. The carbon credit represents the generic term of any tradable certificate or permit which offers the right to emit one tons of carbon dioxide or the equivalent amount of different greenhouse gas. The market is expected to drive over the forecast years due to favorable government initiatives taken across the globe regarding the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. For instance: as per Carbonbrief.org, the Indian Government has pledge to cut the intensity of its carbon emission by 33-35 percent and boost the renewable energy capacity to 40 percent by 2030. Similarly, according to the Electric Vehicle Initiative, Japans automotive industry aims to reduce greenhouse emission by 80% from producing electric vehicles by domestic automakers till 2050. Such favorable government initiatives are anticipated to upsurge the market growth in the forthcoming period. However, lack of awareness among people is the major factor that deters market growth over the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Carbon Credit Capital

Terrapass

Renewable Choice

3Degrees

NativeEnergy

GreenTrees

South Pole Group

Aera Group

Allcot Group

Carbon Clear

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Industrial

Household

Energy Industry

Other

By Application:

REDD Carbon Offset

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects

Other

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Carbon Offset-Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Carbon Offset-Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Carbon Offset-Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Carbon Offset-Carbon Credit Trading Service Market, by Type

Chapter 6 Global Carbon Offset-Carbon Credit Trading Service Market, by End-User

Chapter 7 Global Carbon Offset-Carbon Credit Trading Service Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Carbon Credit Capital

8.2.2. Terrapass

8.2.3. Renewable Choice

8.2.4. 3Degrees

8.2.5. NativeEnergy

8.2.6. GreenTrees

8.2.7. South Pole Group

8.2.8. Aera Group

8.2.9. Allcot Group

8.2.10. Carbon Clear

Chapter 9 Research Process

