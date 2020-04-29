Aqua Feed Additives Market Development and New Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2029

Aqua feed additives are expected to gain a sizeable market during the forecast period. The advantages of omega-3 rich food consumption have attracted numerous individuals to buy fish. Fish is a rich source of omega-3 and it also has good protein content. This, in turn, has prompted fisheries to improvise the feed given to the fish for enhancing their quality. Hence, this may prove to be a significant factor for the growth of the aqua feed additives market. The aqua feed additives market can be classified into minerals, antibiotics, proteins, enzymes, acidifiers, antibiotics, probiotics, and others on the basis of type. Additives enhance the nutritional values of aqua feed and offer additional benefits such as protein digestibility, and decreased mortality.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6463

Increased fish consumption, especially processed seafood attributing to the rise in disposable income of the individuals, is leading to soaring demand for aqua feed additives to a great extent. This is leading the aqua feed additives market to move toward growth.

Research and Development Activities Leading to Innovations In Aqua Feed Additives Market



Manufacturers are thoroughly focusing on research and development activitieso find new additives and enhance the existing aqua feed nutrition quotient for improvised results. Recent research found that particular chelated feed additives may help in boosting the gut health of fish, especially silver catfish. Another research specified that adding extracts from chenopodium ambrosioides to the feed given to red snapper improves antioxidant response and functioning of the immunity system. Such research can prove to be a boon for the aqua feed additives market to increase its demand and provide good nutrition.

Antiparasitic-Infused Aqua Feed Additives to Gain Greatly

Fish are prone to parasitic attacks such as trichodina, oodinium, flukes, and costia. This can lead to slime disease. Hence, aqua feed additives, blended with antiparasitics are expected to garner considerable momentum. Controlling parasitic infections in fish is the need of the hour. As aquaparasitics play an important role in minimizing the risk of such diseases, the demand for aqua feed additives is bound to increase.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6463

Stringent Safety Checks to Add a Layer of Quality

Transparency and traceability are vital for the seafood industry. BioMar, a leading aqua feed producer, recently announced a DNA test to measure the composition of species of the marine ingredients used in its feeds. Hence, this may increase the trust quotient of the consumers who use these additives. This can eventually prove to be a growth generator for the aqua feed additives market.

Sustainability and Constant Expansion Plans to Boost Growth Rate of Aqua Feed Additives Market

Sustainability is also gathering sufficient steam in the aqua feed additives market. Rising awareness about environment conservation can be attributed to the rise in demand of sustainable additives. New concepts supporting sustainability are being introduced by manufacturers in the aqua feed additives market for increasing their prominence.

For instance, BioMar is developing a new feed formulation known as Salvea, which has a carnivorous fish ration that imparts less impact on the wild ocean resources while keeping the nutritional performance intact. It is also cost-effective and supports sustainability. Therefore, such concepts are observed to drive the aqua feed additives market toward growth.

Manufacturers in the aqua feed additives market are expanding their aqua feed portfolio through various innovations. For example, Cargill recently announced aqua feed ingredients portfolio expansion by inculcating a single cell protein based on fermentation that is developed and produced by White Dog Labs. Mergers and acquisitions are also a common norm in the aqua feed additives market as this helps to boost the presence of key players in the aqua feed additives market.

Get Special Discount on this Report : https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=6463

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.