Acrylate Monomer Market Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2029

TMR Research has come up with a latest research report that provides detailed information about the overall working dynamics of the global acrylate monomer market. The research report sheds light on the key driving and restraining factors, segments, notable developments, geographical segmentations, and the current situation of the competitive landscape of the global market. The research report offers highly meaningful and actionable insights about the inner working dynamics of the global market and helps marketers form targeted growth strategies.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Key Regional Segment

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global market for acrylate monomer is segmented into five key regions. These regions are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Currently, the global market is being dominated by the regional segment of Asia Pacific. The growth of the regional segment is mainly attributed to the rising population, growing urbanization, and improved levels of spending on construction activities. In addition to this, emerging economies such as India and China are also investing heavily on the development of their domestic infrastructure giving push to construction and building activities.

This is further expected to help increase in consumption of paints and coatings, which ultimately expected to help in the development of the regional market. It is expected that the Asia Pacific market will continue to dominate the global scenario over the course of the given period of forecast ranging from 2019 to 2029.

On the other hand, the regional segments of North America and Europe are projected to have decent rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period. This growth of these regional segments is due to changing consumer preferences towards adopting water-based coating. In addition to this, issuance of stricter regulatory and government compliances is also expected to drive the market growth in these regions. Furthermore, the Latin America and Middle East and Africa to have a promising rate of growth in the near future as construction and infrastructure development activities continue to rise in these segments.

Increasing Infrastructural Development Activities to Drive Growth of Global Market

One of the most important factor for the growth of the global acrylate monomer market is the growing consumption of paints and coatings across the world. Rise in the number of urban population as led to increased levels of construction and development activities in these areas, particularly in the emerging economies. It has led to improved levels of demand for decorative as well as architectural paints and coatings. In addition to this, increasing industrialization has also worked in favor of the development of the global acrylate monomer market.

Another key driving factor for the development of the global acrylate monomer market has been the increasing regulations on restricting VOC emissions, particularly related to solvent based coatings. It has increased the demand for water based coatings, which in turn is expected to have a positive impact on the overall development of the global market. Moreover, growing industrial activities and development in the automotive manufacturing has helped in boosting demand for sealants and adhesives which ultimately is projected to have a positive impact on the overall development of the global acrylate monomer market.

The competitive landscape of the global acrylate monomer market is a highly fragmented one. This fragmentation of the vendor landscape is due to presence of several notable players operating in the global market. The companies in the market are trying to offer advanced and innovative products that will cater to the changing and evolving demands of their end users.

Some of the key brands in the global acrylate monomer market are Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., New Japan Chemical Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemicals, and Evonik Industries among others.

