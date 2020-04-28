Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Complete study of the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Vehicle Routing and Scheduling production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market include _, Verizon Connect, Omnitracs, Trimble, Paragon, Descartes, BluJay, Manhattan Associates, Ortec, JDA, Oracle, Mercury Gate International, SAP, Cheetah Logistics Technology, WorkWave, Carrier Logistics

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Vehicle Routing and Scheduling industry.

Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Segment By Type:

Single Depot, Multi Depot, Integrated Fleets

Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Segment By Application:

, Retail, Manufacturing, Distribution & Services

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vehicle Routing and Scheduling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market?

TOC

1 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Overview

1.1 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Product Overview

1.2 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single Depot

1.2.2 Multi Depot

1.2.3 Integrated Fleets

1.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Industry

1.5.1.1 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Vehicle Routing and Scheduling as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling by Application

4.1 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Segment by Application

4.1.1 Retail

4.1.2 Manufacturing

4.1.3 Distribution & Services

4.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling by Application

4.5.2 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling by Application 5 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Business

10.1 Verizon Connect

10.1.1 Verizon Connect Corporation Information

10.1.2 Verizon Connect Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Verizon Connect Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Verizon Connect Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.1.5 Verizon Connect Recent Development

10.2 Omnitracs

10.2.1 Omnitracs Corporation Information

10.2.2 Omnitracs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Omnitracs Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Verizon Connect Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.2.5 Omnitracs Recent Development

10.3 Trimble

10.3.1 Trimble Corporation Information

10.3.2 Trimble Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Trimble Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Trimble Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.3.5 Trimble Recent Development

10.4 Paragon

10.4.1 Paragon Corporation Information

10.4.2 Paragon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Paragon Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Paragon Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.4.5 Paragon Recent Development

10.5 Descartes

10.5.1 Descartes Corporation Information

10.5.2 Descartes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Descartes Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Descartes Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.5.5 Descartes Recent Development

10.6 BluJay

10.6.1 BluJay Corporation Information

10.6.2 BluJay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 BluJay Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 BluJay Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.6.5 BluJay Recent Development

10.7 Manhattan Associates

10.7.1 Manhattan Associates Corporation Information

10.7.2 Manhattan Associates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Manhattan Associates Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Manhattan Associates Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.7.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development

10.8 Ortec

10.8.1 Ortec Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ortec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Ortec Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Ortec Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.8.5 Ortec Recent Development

10.9 JDA

10.9.1 JDA Corporation Information

10.9.2 JDA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 JDA Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 JDA Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.9.5 JDA Recent Development

10.10 Oracle

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Oracle Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Oracle Recent Development

10.11 Mercury Gate International

10.11.1 Mercury Gate International Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mercury Gate International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Mercury Gate International Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Mercury Gate International Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.11.5 Mercury Gate International Recent Development

10.12 SAP

10.12.1 SAP Corporation Information

10.12.2 SAP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 SAP Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 SAP Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.12.5 SAP Recent Development

10.13 Cheetah Logistics Technology

10.13.1 Cheetah Logistics Technology Corporation Information

10.13.2 Cheetah Logistics Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Cheetah Logistics Technology Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Cheetah Logistics Technology Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.13.5 Cheetah Logistics Technology Recent Development

10.14 WorkWave

10.14.1 WorkWave Corporation Information

10.14.2 WorkWave Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 WorkWave Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 WorkWave Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.14.5 WorkWave Recent Development

10.15 Carrier Logistics

10.15.1 Carrier Logistics Corporation Information

10.15.2 Carrier Logistics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Carrier Logistics Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Carrier Logistics Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.15.5 Carrier Logistics Recent Development 11 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

