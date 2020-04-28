United States Engineering Plastics Market Global Trend, Worldwide Research News and Emerging Growth Opportunity 2020-2025

Global United States Engineering Plastics Market 2020: This Report provides highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and on the changing structure of the United States Engineering Plastics. The report also presents forecasts for Global United States Engineering Plastics Market investments from 2020 till 2025.

The market for United States Engineering Plastics is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

– Engineering plastics replacing traditional materials is one of the major driving factor for the market growth.

– By product type, PET is most used engineering plastic, and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET): The Most Used Engineering Plastic

– Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a thermoplastic polyester engineering resin. PET resins are known for their excellent melt flow characteristics, close molding tolerances, and high productivity from multi-cavity molds. Due to its broad mechanical and electrical properties, PET is often used to replace metals in motor housings, switches, sensors, and other electrical applications.

– PET and polyolefins are the most widely used materials in the plastic packaging industry. Some of the major properties of PET as a packaging material are recyclability, strength, and versatility, which drive the demand for these products.

– These products mainly include take-out containers, frozen foods, carbonated drinks and juices, ketchup, bottled water, jars, and baked good containers. They are also used in the food industry for clamshells, deli containers, as well as microwave food trays.

– PET also has great barrier properties that protect and preserve the contents of the product. PET maintains the fizz in carbonated soft drinks, the vitamins in juices, and the color in ketchup. In other words, it protects products and keeps them on the shelves and out of the rubbish bin, for a longer period.

– With an increasing demand for beverage packaging and a lack of better substitute for PET resin for this application, the demand for PET is projected to increase over the forecast period.

Automotive and Transportation Segment to Drive the Market Growth

– Some of the major applications of engineering plastics in automotive and transportation are as follows:

– Automotive airbags (owing to their excellent balance of flexible design and ease of processing)

– Under-the-hood applications (owing to their excellent thermal resistance, fatigue endurance, and wear resistance)

– Automotive Electrical and Electronics (allows miniaturization, better heat management, and design flexibility)

– Within the transportation segment, they are being increasingly used in the aerospace segment, such as for galley components, lavatory components, air ducts, and lighting houses.

– Growing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry, in order to provide increased efficiency and design flexibility, is primarily responsible for the growth of the engineering plastics market. High-performance engineering plastics offer manufacturers the advantages of design and comparable strength of steel, which helps in reducing the overall weight and controlling greenhouse gas emissions.

– Growing demand for electric vehicles is another factor driving the growth of the market. The need for lightweight material in these vehicles, to enhance energy efficiency, acts as a major impetus for the adoption of engineering plastics.

– Such factors are expected to increase the demand for engineering plastics in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The United States engineering plastics market is partially fragmented in nature with the presence of many players in the market. Some of the major companies in United States engineering plastics market includes BASF SE, SABIC, Solvay, Covestro AG, and DuPont, among others.

Scope Of The Report

The research report on the global United States Engineering Plastics Market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason, it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies. The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a thorough explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Influence of the United States Engineering Plastics market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the market.

– United States Engineering Plastics market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of United States Engineering Plastics market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the market.

