United Arab Emirates Real Estate Services Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2020-2025

Global United Arab Emirates Real Estate Services Market 2020: This Report provides highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and on the changing structure of the United Arab Emirates Real Estate Services. The report also presents forecasts for Global United Arab Emirates Real Estate Services Market investments from 2020 till 2025.

– The UAE Real Estate Services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period.

– In 2018 UAE Facility management market value was at USD 5.4 Billion, The facility Management sector is currently one of healthiest sectors in the UAE market due to the increased demand on services with the delivery of mega projects, the approach of Expo 2020 and the inauguration of new destinations in the UAE. Emirates real estate sector has generated an investment value of more than USD 15.2 billion in 2019. Technology such as Artificial Intelligence remains to be a key ingredient in the UAE quest to keep up with the international changes. The UAE government announced several initiatives, with the aim of driving economic diversification and stimulating weakened market demand.

Increase in facility management services in UAE:

Current trends have shown that some of the key priorities in the sector point to competitiveness as necessary for companies to remain profitable with a focus on being proactive in creating strategic partnerships, value creation, and leveraging the use of new technologies. Blockchain, for instance, offers a cutting-edge technology that enables real-time visibility, security in contracts and accountability. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence presents an opportunity to optimize complex processes and segregate tasks between humans and machines, as well as establish predictive models that chart possible solutions. Energy management is another aspect that provides the wide potential for the facility management sector to expand its services considering the increasing prices of utility and the growing awareness to address the environmental impact of conventional energy resources. In addition, smart facilities deliver new efficient ways to manage buildings with advanced connectivity.

Increase in Infrastructure activity in UAE:

The growing real estate and infrastructure investment in the country are significantly increasing the number of luxurious or premium facilities in the region. Mega development projects in these economies and rising government spending to develop better and smart infrastructure further creates huge opportunities for the real estate services market players to grow their businesses in the region. Compared with Dubai, Abu Dhabi has well-organized development projects, all of which offer the long-term potential for real estate services. The government has announced the Higher Planning Committee for real estate whose main target is to control this demand between demand and supply, So, both the private and public sectors are coming together to control the market, which is quite essential. Real estate accounts for about 15% to 20% of Dubai’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Competitive Landscape

The report covers the major players operating in the United Arab Emirates Real Estate Services Market. The market is fragmented, Dubai Expo 2020 is ahead, Infrastructure activity is increasing in the region and adoption of technology and many other factors drives the market and expected to grow in the forecast period.

Scope Of The Report

The research report on the global United Arab Emirates Real Estate Services Market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason, it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies. The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a thorough explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

