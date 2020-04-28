Turbomachinery Control Systems, Retrofitting, And Ancillary Services Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2020-2025

Global Turbomachinery Control Systems, Retrofitting, And Ancillary Services Market 2020: This Report provides highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and on the changing structure of the Turbomachinery Control Systems, Retrofitting, And Ancillary Services. The report also presents forecasts for Global Turbomachinery Control Systems, Retrofitting, And Ancillary Services Market investments from 2020 till 2025.

The turbomachinery control system, retrofitting and ancillary system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% during the forecast period of 2020 2025. Factors such as increasing shift in focus towards natural gas and adoption of automation technologies in industrial sector are expected to create a huge demand for turbomachinery control systems. However, constantly increasing preference for renewable energy sources, have somewhat resulted to a reduction in investment and demand in turbomachinery control systems in recent years.

– The oil and gas industry have widespread applications for turbomachinery equipment including turbines and compressors and turbomachinery control systems. The abundance of natural gas, coupled with their increasing applications across various end-use industries, is expected to spur the growth of global natural gas consumption rate.

– The With an average life span of 12-15 years, the turbomachinery control system is bound to have a retrofit, which is expected to create a constant market for Retrofitting Services.

– Asia- Pacific dominates the market both in terms of market share and growth, attributing to the burgeoning economies of India and China, the presence of a large chemical industry, and low labor wages, resulting in a growing manufacturing sector.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Oil and Gas Sector

– The oil and gas sector is expected to maintain its dominance in the market studied over the forecast period. With increasing favor for gas globally, turbomachinery market is bound to increase with increase in gas production.

– However, with the renewable energy industry being in its infancy, development of this field is expected to have some impact on the turbomachinery control system market.

– In the US starting from 2014 there have been a constant decline in energy production from coal, which is being replaced by natural gas. In 2018 approx. 35.1% of the US electricity was produced from natural gas compared to 27.5% in 2014, coal being dropped from 38.6% in 2014 to 27.4% in 2018, this indicates towards a growth for turbomachinery control system market.

– A similar trend of shift from conventional fuel-based power generation to gas-based power generation can be seen globally, resulting in an increased demand of turbines and compressors, which is likely to drive the demand for turbomachinery control systems in forecasted period.

– The fall in crude oil prices have affected the global upstream industry many times, but these drops have opened a way for downstream industries to take advantage of cheaper feedstock.

– Therefore, with a number of factors included it can be said that the demand for turbomachinery control systems, retrofitting and ancillary services market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia Pacific have the fastest growth rate owing to the developing economies or India and China and developed economies like Japan and Australia.

– With recent huge development in City Gas Distribution in India and an investment of USD 16.7 billion by 2030, the country is becoming a huge market for turbomachinery control systems.

– India is also investing in its refining and petrochemicals industry. Indias refining capacity was 22495.43 TMT in March 2019, up by 6.51% from March 2018. Recently Saudi Aramco announced that it is investing in reliance for a 20% stake in Reliances oil to chemical(O2C) division at an enterprise value of USD 75 billion for the O2C division.

– Over the past few years Chinas coal plant fleet expansion have slowed down, paving way for gas-based energy production in the country, also Chinas energy demand is continuously increasing. Both stated factors indicate towards demand growth of turbines and compressors, leading to increase in Turbomachinery Control System Market.

– The refining capacity of China have seen a continuous growth in the past and is forecasted to do so in coming years, in March 2019, the Wood company was awarded a new contract from Sinochem Quanzhou Petrochemical for its 1MTA ethylene and refinery expansion project in China. This growth in refining capacities and slowdown in energy production from coal is expected to increase the Turbomachinery Control System market as Refineries and gas-based power production plants are a significant consumer of this market.

– Therefore the growth in chemical industry, and increased usage of natural gas for industrial and power generation, are expected to be the major driving factors for the market in the region, which is on a growing trend and is expected to do so in the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape

The global turbomachinery control system, retrofit and ancillary services market is moderately consolidated with some of the major companies holding more than 40% of the market as of 2018. Some of the key companies are General Electric Co., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, among others.

Scope Of The Report

The research report on the global Turbomachinery Control Systems, Retrofitting, And Ancillary Services Market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason, it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies. The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a thorough explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

