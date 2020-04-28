Staple Guns Market Scope, Segment, Growth Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2029

Staple gun has evolved over a period of time. Earlier, it was operated manually, which later evolved to pneumatic staple gun. And now, electricity powered staple gun is available in the market. Likewise, staple guns market has also been developing over the period of time. The market has paved its path from construction sector to packaging industry. Lately, it has been widely adopted for arts and crafts.Ease of handling is one of the key factors driving the adoption rate of staple guns. It can be operated without much hassle.

In addition, distribution channel has played a significant role in the up gradation process. Online platform has helped in gaining popularity substantially.

Among all the sectors, construction sector has contributed substantially in the expansion of staple guns market, globally. The equipment is widely used for upholstering, carpeting, wiring, wrapping, paneling, and moulding purpose. In addition, staple gun plays a vital role in masonry work.

It is widely used in both commercial and domestic buildings. Fixing a cardboard or plastic boards in office would have been a task without the help of staple guns.

Further, emergence of e-commerce has further enhanced the demand for staple guns. It facilitates firm as well as easy packaging of thing to be sent over long distance or short distance. It protects sensitive products from any kind of damage in the transit period.

Earlier packaging sensitive material using plastic and wood used to a major task. However, with application of staple guns, packaging has become easier as well as less time consuming. It can easily facilitate stapling of metal pins in wood, plastic, or any other hard surface.

Moreover, these staple permits longer shelf life to packaging and resistant to wear and tear. Hence, growing net of e-commerce and demand for packaging products are anticipated to boost global staple guns market in forthcoming years.

Owing to swift usability of staple guns in packaging, movers and packers’ companies are also adopting in high rate. This, in turn, is projected to expand staple guns market.

On the flip side, staple guns are not helpful when it comes to use of delicate packaging materials such as paper and plastic. This factor is likely to affect the growth rate of staple guns market.

Rising popularity of arts and crafts is presenting growth opportunity to staple guns market. People are adopting crafting for purpose of decorations in parties. Thus, artists are making use of staple guns to stitch small wooden and plastic pieces. Hence, the art and craft is opening fresh growth avenue to staple guns market.

Presence of both global and regional players have intensified competition in global staple market. The regional players are selling staple guns at much lower price than what is offered by global players. The scenario has led to price war in past few years. To overcome the war, the multinational companies are trying to acquire the regional players. This will help in improving their market. At the same time, the strategy will also help strengthening their foothold in the global staple gun market.

Some of the key players in global staple guns market are RS Pro, Dewalt, Senco, Rapid, Heavy Duty, Dorking, Stanley, Spotnails, Arrow, Tac Wise, and Steinel.

