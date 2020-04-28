Global Mass Spectroscopy Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. The company profiles of all the chief and dominating market players and brands who are taking steps such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions are mentioned in the report. The Global Mass Spectroscopy Market report includes the systematic investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The Global Mass Spectroscopy Market business report provides the supreme base for the competitor analysis, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Global mass spectroscopy market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the technological advancements in mass spectrometry, government initiatives for pollution control and environmental testing. Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global mass spectroscopy market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Analytik Jena AG, LECO Corporation, Hiden Analytical, JEOL Ltd, PerkinElmer Inc., WATERS, Agilent Technologies, Inc., AB SCIEX, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd., Rigaku Corporation and Bruker.

Company profiles covered in this Global Mass Spectroscopy Market report can be quite useful for making any revenue, import, export and consumption related decisions for the business.

Global Mass Spectroscopy Market By Stages (Ionization, Acceleration and Deflection, Detection), Application (Pharmaceutical Applications, Biotech Applications, Petrochemical Applications, Environmental Testing, Food & Beverage Testing, Other Applications), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Mass spectroscopy is a device which measures the mass of different molecules within the given sample. The biologists can use it for various researches being done in the labs and can provide some new insight and new dimension to the research. It is applicable in Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Environmental testing, food and beverage testing and petrochemical. There are various government initiatives and funding program to promote its uses.

Market Drivers

The mass spectrometry has gone under various technological innovations which drives the market growth

The investments and funding being provided by government is boosting the market growth

The identification of molecules in the mixture is fueling the market growth

The rising demand for analyzing purified protein is propelling the market growth

Market Restraints

The spectrometry systems cost is high which act as a restrain to the market growth

Being not able to distinguish between isomers of a compound having the same charge-to-mass ratio hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Mass Spectroscopy Market

By Stages

Ionization

Acceleration and Deflection

Detection

By Applications

Pharmaceutical Applications

Biotech Applications

Petrochemical Applications

Environmental Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

Other Applications

By Geography

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Agilent had introduced New Mass Spectrometry Solutions which will deliver improved analytical business outcomes for laboratories as well as food testing and various other tests. This launch has increased customer retention as the product has an offer best solution which makes work more efficient.

In March 2019, JEOL had introduced new GC/Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer. It will provide ultrahigh-speed triple-quadrupole mass spectrometer which accurately measures trace materials of agricultural use, can regulate the levels of chemicals in tap water and performs a quantitative analysis of pollutants such as PCB’s and dioxins.. This launch will expand the product portfolio of the company.

Competitive Analysis:

Mass spectroscopy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mass spectroscopy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

