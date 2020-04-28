Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026|Samsung, Sony, Apple

Complete study of the global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone market include _, Samsung, Sony, Apple, Microsoft, Microchip Technology, IFM Electronic GmbH, Heptagon, Melexis, Teledyne, Odos-imaging, LMI Technologies (TKH Group), Infineon, Espros Photonics, T​​riDiCam

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone industry.

Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Market Segment By Type:

CMOS Time-of-flight Camera, CCD Time-of-flight Camera Market

Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Market Segment By Application:

, Advanced Facial Recognition, Gestures, AR video games, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 CMOS Time-of-flight Camera

1.3.3 CCD Time-of-flight Camera

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Advanced Facial Recognition

1.4.3 Gestures

1.4.4 AR video games

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone as of 2019)

3.4 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Taiwan

6.8.1 Taiwan Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Taiwan Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Taiwan

6.8.4 Taiwan Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Samsung

8.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.1.2 Samsung Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Samsung Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Products and Services

8.1.5 Samsung SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Samsung Recent Developments

8.2 Sony

8.2.1 Sony Corporation Information

8.2.2 Sony Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Sony Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Products and Services

8.2.5 Sony SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Sony Recent Developments

8.3 Apple

8.3.1 Apple Corporation Information

8.3.2 Apple Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Apple Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Products and Services

8.3.5 Apple SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Apple Recent Developments

8.4 Microsoft

8.4.1 Microsoft Corporation Information

8.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Microsoft Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Products and Services

8.4.5 Microsoft SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Microsoft Recent Developments

8.5 Microchip Technology

8.5.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

8.5.2 Microchip Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Microchip Technology Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Products and Services

8.5.5 Microchip Technology SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Microchip Technology Recent Developments

8.6 IFM Electronic GmbH

8.6.1 IFM Electronic GmbH Corporation Information

8.6.2 IFM Electronic GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 IFM Electronic GmbH Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Products and Services

8.6.5 IFM Electronic GmbH SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 IFM Electronic GmbH Recent Developments

8.7 Heptagon

8.7.1 Heptagon Corporation Information

8.7.2 Heptagon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Heptagon Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Products and Services

8.7.5 Heptagon SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Heptagon Recent Developments

8.8 Melexis

8.8.1 Melexis Corporation Information

8.8.2 Melexis Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Melexis Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Products and Services

8.8.5 Melexis SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Melexis Recent Developments

8.9 Teledyne

8.9.1 Teledyne Corporation Information

8.9.2 Teledyne Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Teledyne Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Products and Services

8.9.5 Teledyne SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Teledyne Recent Developments

8.10 Odos-imaging

8.10.1 Odos-imaging Corporation Information

8.10.2 Odos-imaging Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Odos-imaging Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Products and Services

8.10.5 Odos-imaging SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Odos-imaging Recent Developments

8.11 LMI Technologies (TKH Group)

8.11.1 LMI Technologies (TKH Group) Corporation Information

8.11.2 LMI Technologies (TKH Group) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 LMI Technologies (TKH Group) Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Products and Services

8.11.5 LMI Technologies (TKH Group) SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 LMI Technologies (TKH Group) Recent Developments

8.12 Infineon

8.12.1 Infineon Corporation Information

8.12.2 Infineon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Infineon Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Products and Services

8.12.5 Infineon SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Infineon Recent Developments

8.13 Espros Photonics

8.13.1 Espros Photonics Corporation Information

8.13.2 Espros Photonics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Espros Photonics Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Products and Services

8.13.5 Espros Photonics SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Espros Photonics Recent Developments

8.14 T​​riDiCam

8.14.1 T​​riDiCam Corporation Information

8.14.2 T​​riDiCam Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 T​​riDiCam Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Products and Services

8.14.5 T​​riDiCam SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 T​​riDiCam Recent Developments 9 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan 10 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Sales Channels

11.2.2 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Distributors

11.3 Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

