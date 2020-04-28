Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Rising Demand, Trends and New Technologies by 2026 – Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, Information Builders, Board International, Oracle, SAP AG, Qlik Technologies

Global Healthcare Business IntelligenceMarket is accounted for $3.75billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $15.88billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. Growing pressure to restrict healthcare expenses and recover patient outcomes,rising amount of patient registries and increasing adoption of data-driven decision-making are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, requirement of high investments and lack of flexibility are restraining the market growth.

Healthcare Business Intelligence can assist healthcare providers gain the insight they need to decrease expenses, augment revenue and recover patient safety and outcomes while complying with rules and standards. By providing a base for evidence-based clinical decision-making, Business Intelligence (BI) can help to recover patient outcomes and enable physicians to better monitor and forecast patient diagnoses.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019366

Based on Application, Clinical Analysis segment holds the major growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing pressure to restrict healthcare spending, growing government incentives for getting betterquality and falling the cost of care, rising implementation of EHRs, and building patient registries.

By Geography, North America holds the significant market share during the forecast period due to the rising implementation of healthcare intelligence solutions and services by healthcare providers to offer enhanced quality care and inferior healthcare expenses. In addition Federal mandates and regulatory reforms are expected to drive the market in this region.

Some of the key players in global Healthcare Business Intelligence market are Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, Information Builders, Board International, Oracle, SAP AG, Qlik Technologies, Microstrategy, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Sisense, Yellowfin International, Agilum Healthcare Intelligence, TIBCO Software Inc., Perficient, Inc. and Siemens Healthcare.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00019366

Functions Covered:

– Query and Reporting

– Performance Management

– Online Analytics Processing (OLAP) & Visualization

– Ad-hoc Analysis

– Data Mining

– Data Warehousing

– Datamarts

– Dashboards

– Prescriptive Analytics

– Predictive Analytics

– Other Functions

Components Covered:

– Software

– Platforms

– Services

Technologies Covered:

– Cloud Business Intelligence

– Mobile Business Intelligence

– Typical Architecture Business Intelligence

– Traditional Business Intelligence

– Other Technologies

Deployment Models Covered:

– Cloud-Based Model

– On-Premise Model

– Hybrid Model

Applications Covered:

– Operational Analysis

– Financial Analysis

– Clinical Analysis

– Quality Performance & Safety Analysis

– Patient Care Analysis

– Marketing Analysis

– Operational Performance & Cost Management

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Providers

– Payers

– Other End Users

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019366

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.