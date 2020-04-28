Another business knowledge report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title “Worldwide Powered surgical instruments market Status and Forecast (2019-2026) by Region, Product Type and End-Use” has capacities to raise as the most huge market worldwide as it has remained assuming a momentous job in building up dynamic effects on the general economy. The Global Powered surgical instruments market Report offers vivacious dreams to finish up and study market size, showcase trusts, and focused environment. The examination is inferred through essential and auxiliary measurements sources and it contains both subjective and quantitative enumerating. A portion of the key players profiled in the investigation are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Smith & Nephew Inc., Zimmer Biomet, CONMED Corporation, Abbott, DePuy Synthes, De Soutter Medical and more.

Powered surgical instruments market is registering a steady CAGR of 4.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging number of minimally invasive surgeries and increasing robotic aided surgical procedures have contributed to the growth of the market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global powered surgical instruments market are Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Smith & Nephew Inc., Zimmer Biomet, CONMED Corporation, Abbott, DePuy Synthes, De Soutter Medical, Allotech Inc., adeor medical AG, Exactech Inc., Apothecaries Sundries Mfg. Co., Star Medical, Surtex Instruments Limited, RIMEC S.R.L., MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC., GEISTER MEDIZINTECHNIK GmbH and Wuhu Ruijin Medical Instrument & Device Co, ltd. among others.

Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market By Power Source (Electric Instruments, Battery-Powered Instruments, Pneumatic Instruments), Product (Handpieces, Power Sources and Controls, Accessories), Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Neurosurgery, Ent Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Powered surgical instruments market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of powered surgical instruments market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Powered surgical instruments are instruments which are used to assist in various kinds of surgeries. Powered surgical instruments are either pneumatic or electrical by a power source. These instruments provide greater efficiencies and hence reduce the time required for surgery. Powered surgical instruments can be used to clean, inspect and sterilize at the time of the procedure. The various development and innovations in the fields of neurology, dentistry, cardiology, orthopedics and otology have increased the demand for the powered surgical instruments.

Market Drivers

The geriatric population is surging which has driven the market growth

The Arthroscopy & Minimally Invasive Procedures adoption has increased which has boosted the market growth

Various innovation in technology are being made like surgical robotics which has fueled the market growth

The surgical procedures numbers have risen across the globe which has contributed to the market growth

The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases have propelled the market growth

Market Restraints

The excise duty tax has been imposed in the U.S. which hinders the market growth

The challenges like reimbursement is hampering the market growth

The competition for high prices has restraint the market growth

There are very few skilled professionals which hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market

By Power Source

Electric Instruments

Battery-Powered Instruments

Pneumatic Instruments

By Product

Handpieces Drill Systems Saw Systems Reamer Systems Staplers Shavers Others

Power Sources and Controls Batteries Electric Consoles Pneumatic Regulators

Accessories Surgical Accessories Electrical Accessories Other Accessories



By Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Neurosurgery

Ent Surgery

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Medtronic had launched Mazor X Stealth robotic-assisted spinal surgical platform in the U.S. It will improve the accuracy and precision in spine surgery. It improves visualization and navigation using 3D planning and information systems and workflow predictability through the use of real-time image guidance. This launch will expand the company offerings in the healthcare market as well as increase its market share.

In March 2018, Stryker had launched the Stryker F1 Small Bone Power System. It provides balanced, cordless, lightweight solutions for procedure in surgeries. It sustains without losing power and has a shelf life of 30 days and it provides consistent power and uptime. This product launch has expanded the product portfolios of the company.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global powered surgical instruments market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

