Global Color cosmetics Market Size, COVID 19 Impact, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Forecast to 2026

Global Color cosmetics Market is valued approximately at USD 54.89 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.19% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Color cosmetics is a broad term that encompasses diverse categories of products for skin, eyes, cheeks and lips. These cosmetic products include wide range of products such as foundations, nail paint, lipsticks, eyeliner, bronzers. Rising consciousness among people regarding appearance coupled with technological advancement in the color cosmetics are considered as key driving forces of the market growth. Apart from this, increasing spending on personal grooming coupled with increasing demand for color cosmetics to reduce are related skin imperfections are further contributing towards market. As per Statista, the per capita spending on color cosmetics in Brazil on an average was about $9.5 per person in 2016 that is expected to be valued about $10.8 per person by 2021. The Europe cosmetics industry report 2019, states that the European consumers spend on an average about $149 per year on purchasing cosmetics products. Similarly, in South Korea, consumer spending on cosmetics shopping has increased to $6.9 billion in 2016 from $6.3 billion in 2014. This, growth in consumer spending on cosmetic product is increasing promoting the adoption of color cosmetics across the globe. Moreover, rising concern over harmful effects associated with conventional cosmetic products is shifting consumer preference towards the usage of organic color cosmetics. As in conventional cosmetics chemical substances such as asbestos, hexachlorophene, arsenic, lead and mercury compounds leading to adverse health implication. Whereas benefits with organic cosmetics include no irritation, no harmful substances and environmentally friendly products are encouraging the utilization of organic color cosmetics. Hence, significant increase in the adoption of organic color cosmetics is expected to create huge growth prospects in the market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory norms associated with manufacturing color cosmetics is projected to create significant barrier in the color cosmetic market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

L’Oreal Group

Unilever

Estee Lauder

Coty

Shiseido Company, Limited Beiersdorf

Revlon

Amorepacific Group Kao corporation

Avon

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By product type:

Face

Lip

Eye

By distribution channel:

Online

Offline

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Color cosmetics Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Color cosmetics Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Color cosmetics Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Color cosmetics Market, by Type

Chapter 6 Global Color cosmetics Market, by Application

Chapter 7 Global Color cosmetics Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9 Research Process

