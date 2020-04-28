Global Argan Oil Market is at USD 445.1 Million in 2018 growth rate of more than 6.92 % over the forecast period 2019-2026

Global Argan Oil Market is valued approximately at USD 445.1 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.92 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Argan oil is a plant oil extracted from the seeds of the argan tree which are majorly found in Morocco. Argan oil finds applications in medical, cosmetics, hair, skin and make-up products. Furthermore, argan oil has properties such as presence of fatty acids namely omega-6 and omega-3, lupeol, triterpenoids and other nutrients and vitamins offers opportunity for the oil to be used in various products. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the rising demand from various end-user sectors and miraculous health benefits offered by argan oil. As argan oil is widely preferred in skin care products as it controls drying & elasticity loss of skin, make skin suppler and tones and delay wrinkles. Thus, growth in the personal care market is likely to spur the demand for argan oil across the globe. For Instance: as per the Cosmetics Europe, The European Trade Association for the cosmetic and personal care industry, the European market grew by 1.3% in 2018 to reach around $83.76 billion, which makes the region the largest market for cosmetic and personal care products in the world. Since, this oil is most commonly used as a skin moisturizer to soften and hydrate skin. However, limited number of argan trees is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

OLVEA Morocco

ZineGlob

Biopur

Nadifi Argan

Argania

Arganisme Cosmetics

Brenntag Specialities Inc.

Aura Cacia

Sidi Yassine

Argan Oil Morocco

Simply Agadir

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cosmetic Argan Oil

Culinary Argan Oil

By Application:

Food

Cosmetics

Medical

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Argan Oil Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Argan Oil Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Argan Oil Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Argan Oil Market, by Type

Chapter 6 Global Argan Oil Market, by Application

Chapter 7 Global Argan Oil Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9 Research Process

