Business Impacts of COVID-19 on VRF Systems Market. Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

In 2017, the global variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems market generated a revenue of $11,400.7 million and is predicted to advance at a 13.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The market is growing because of the rising demand for energy-efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and inclination toward state-of-the-art technology and modern controls.

On the basis of system type, the VRF systems market is bifurcated into heat recovery systems and heat pump systems. The market was dominated by heat pump systems during the historical period (2013-2017), which are further expected to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The reason for this is the disadvantages of heat recovery systems, even though they are capable of heating and cooling simultaneously. Moreover, heat pump VRF systems have a lower cost of acquisition, negligible design constraints, and lesser manufacturer limitations.

When application area is taken into consideration, the VRF systems market is categorized into residential, commercial, and others (which include airports, metro stations, and railway stations).

The VRF systems market is also witnessing growth due to the rising inclination toward state-of-the-art technology and modern controls. VRF HVAC are able to control temperatures of various zones as instead of one large unit for pumping air out, they have different air handlers which can be controlled individually as per the heating and cooling requirements.

Furthermore, the small-sized air handlers do not need as much wall and ceiling space for as the traditional systems. These features make VRF systems suitable for different settings, including office spaces, luxury apartments, restaurants, and retail stores.