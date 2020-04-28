Business Impacts of COVID-19 on APAC Memory Packaging Market. Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

Due to the soaring investments, in billions of dollars, in semiconductor equipment and materials in China, the demand for memory packaging in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to record a monumental growth in the coming years. Moreover, the expansion of the manufacturing industry in China is propelling the usage of memory packaging and advancement of assembly infrastructure in the country.

At present, China accounts for an around one-third share in the annual global spending on packaging and assembly equipment, and this figure is only going to rise in future.

As a result, the APAC memory packaging market revenue is expected to increase from $13,564.5 million in 2017 to $18,488.1 million by 2023. The market is additionally predicted to witness a 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

The increasing demand for advanced architecture in consumer electronics, rising popularity of miniaturized electronic devices, and surging uptake of tablets, smartphones, and gaming devices are also responsible for the boom in the demand for memory packaging in the region.

As noted above, a major factor boosting the demand for memory packaging in China is the country’s escalating efforts, in the form of surging investments and swift technological innovations, in advancing its semiconductor industry.

Over the last few years, China has significantly reduced the gap between chip technology developers and foreign chipmakers. Moreover, the government is also continuously making huge investments in advanced memory packaging solutions. Further, it enacted various policies in 2014 for boosting the manufacturing of integrated circuits (ICs).