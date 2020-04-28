Automotive HVAC Market 2020- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2026|
Complete study of the global Automotive HVAC market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive HVAC industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive HVAC production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Automotive HVAC market include _, Sanden USA, DENSO, Hanon Systems, MAHLE, Valeo, Air International Thermal Systems, Bergstrom, Calsonic Kansei, Johnson Electric, Webasto, Perfectstarhvac, Tek, Johnsoncontrols, Edn, Leakylugnut, Exa Corporation, DowDuPont, HERO
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Automotive HVAC industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive HVAC manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive HVAC industry.
Global Automotive HVAC Market Segment By Type:
Standalone HVAC, Dependent HVAC
Global Automotive HVAC Market Segment By Application:
, Sport Utility Vehicle, Compact Vehicle, Mid-Sized Vehicle, Premium Vehicle, Luxury Vehicle, Commercial Vehicles
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive HVAC industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automotive HVAC market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive HVAC industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automotive HVAC market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive HVAC market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive HVAC market?
TOC
1 Automotive HVAC Market Overview
1.1 Automotive HVAC Product Overview
1.2 Automotive HVAC Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Standalone HVAC
1.2.2 Dependent HVAC
1.3 Global Automotive HVAC Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Automotive HVAC Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Automotive HVAC Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive HVAC Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive HVAC Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive HVAC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Automotive HVAC Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive HVAC Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive HVAC Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive HVAC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Automotive HVAC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive HVAC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive HVAC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive HVAC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive HVAC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive HVAC Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive HVAC Industry
1.5.1.1 Automotive HVAC Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Automotive HVAC Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Automotive HVAC Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Automotive HVAC Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive HVAC Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive HVAC Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive HVAC Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive HVAC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive HVAC Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive HVAC Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive HVAC Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive HVAC as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive HVAC Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive HVAC Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive HVAC Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Automotive HVAC Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive HVAC Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Automotive HVAC Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Automotive HVAC Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automotive HVAC Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Automotive HVAC Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Automotive HVAC Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Automotive HVAC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Automotive HVAC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive HVAC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive HVAC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Automotive HVAC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Automotive HVAC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Automotive HVAC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Automotive HVAC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive HVAC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive HVAC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive HVAC by Application
4.1 Automotive HVAC Segment by Application
4.1.1 Sport Utility Vehicle
4.1.2 Compact Vehicle
4.1.3 Mid-Sized Vehicle
4.1.4 Premium Vehicle
4.1.5 Luxury Vehicle
4.1.6 Commercial Vehicles
4.2 Global Automotive HVAC Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Automotive HVAC Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Automotive HVAC Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Automotive HVAC Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Automotive HVAC by Application
4.5.2 Europe Automotive HVAC by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive HVAC by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Automotive HVAC by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive HVAC by Application 5 North America Automotive HVAC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Automotive HVAC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Automotive HVAC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Automotive HVAC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Automotive HVAC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive HVAC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Automotive HVAC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive HVAC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Automotive HVAC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive HVAC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive HVAC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive HVAC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive HVAC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive HVAC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive HVAC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive HVAC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive HVAC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive HVAC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive HVAC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive HVAC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive HVAC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive HVAC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive HVAC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive HVAC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive HVAC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Automotive HVAC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive HVAC Business
10.1 Sanden USA
10.1.1 Sanden USA Corporation Information
10.1.2 Sanden USA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Sanden USA Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Sanden USA Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.1.5 Sanden USA Recent Development
10.2 DENSO
10.2.1 DENSO Corporation Information
10.2.2 DENSO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 DENSO Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Sanden USA Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.2.5 DENSO Recent Development
10.3 Hanon Systems
10.3.1 Hanon Systems Corporation Information
10.3.2 Hanon Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Hanon Systems Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Hanon Systems Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.3.5 Hanon Systems Recent Development
10.4 MAHLE
10.4.1 MAHLE Corporation Information
10.4.2 MAHLE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 MAHLE Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 MAHLE Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.4.5 MAHLE Recent Development
10.5 Valeo
10.5.1 Valeo Corporation Information
10.5.2 Valeo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Valeo Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Valeo Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.5.5 Valeo Recent Development
10.6 Air International Thermal Systems
10.6.1 Air International Thermal Systems Corporation Information
10.6.2 Air International Thermal Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Air International Thermal Systems Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Air International Thermal Systems Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.6.5 Air International Thermal Systems Recent Development
10.7 Bergstrom
10.7.1 Bergstrom Corporation Information
10.7.2 Bergstrom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Bergstrom Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Bergstrom Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.7.5 Bergstrom Recent Development
10.8 Calsonic Kansei
10.8.1 Calsonic Kansei Corporation Information
10.8.2 Calsonic Kansei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Calsonic Kansei Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Calsonic Kansei Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.8.5 Calsonic Kansei Recent Development
10.9 Johnson Electric
10.9.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information
10.9.2 Johnson Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Johnson Electric Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Johnson Electric Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.9.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development
10.10 Webasto
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive HVAC Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Webasto Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Webasto Recent Development
10.11 Perfectstarhvac
10.11.1 Perfectstarhvac Corporation Information
10.11.2 Perfectstarhvac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Perfectstarhvac Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Perfectstarhvac Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.11.5 Perfectstarhvac Recent Development
10.12 Tek
10.12.1 Tek Corporation Information
10.12.2 Tek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Tek Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Tek Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.12.5 Tek Recent Development
10.13 Johnsoncontrols
10.13.1 Johnsoncontrols Corporation Information
10.13.2 Johnsoncontrols Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Johnsoncontrols Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Johnsoncontrols Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.13.5 Johnsoncontrols Recent Development
10.14 Edn
10.14.1 Edn Corporation Information
10.14.2 Edn Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Edn Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Edn Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.14.5 Edn Recent Development
10.15 Leakylugnut
10.15.1 Leakylugnut Corporation Information
10.15.2 Leakylugnut Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Leakylugnut Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Leakylugnut Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.15.5 Leakylugnut Recent Development
10.16 Exa Corporation
10.16.1 Exa Corporation Corporation Information
10.16.2 Exa Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Exa Corporation Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Exa Corporation Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.16.5 Exa Corporation Recent Development
10.17 DowDuPont
10.17.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
10.17.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 DowDuPont Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 DowDuPont Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.17.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
10.18 HERO
10.18.1 HERO Corporation Information
10.18.2 HERO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 HERO Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 HERO Automotive HVAC Products Offered
10.18.5 HERO Recent Development 11 Automotive HVAC Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive HVAC Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive HVAC Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
